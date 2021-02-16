COVID-19: UK Vaccine Task Force Director, All Adults In The UK Can Get Both Japs By August | UK news





All adults in the UK can get both doses of coronavirus vaccine by August or September, the head of the UK’s Vaccine Task Force told Sky News.

Clive Dix, which runs an agency that identifies and purchases vaccines on behalf of the UK government, was convinced that there would be no supply problems.

When asked if the vaccine supply would reach its promised rate over the next three to six months, he replied: “Yes, of course.

“We are confident within the Vaccines Task Force now that the supply we can get will take us in a position to immunize as many people as the UK wants.”

If this is the Vaccine Task Force convinced that all adults will get two jabs, Dix told Sky News, “We’ll probably be all over in August or September. We’ll do it sooner if necessary.”

To date, more than 15 million people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, and the UK government has said that everyone in the top four priority groups is now getting the first dose.

The next goal is for all remaining five priority groups to receive the vaccine by the end of April, and then all adults remaining in the UK to reach by fall.

Asked if the supply could slow in the next few weeks, as some mandated administrations warned, he said, “No, it could be logistics.”

Image: So far, more than 15 million people have received their first vaccination.

Dix explained that the task force is confident in its vaccine supply due to the “portfolio approach” that the UK has taken to secure a COVID jab with access to seven different vaccines.

“The vendors currently on the market are doing very well,” he said.

“Of course there may be manufacturing problems. As with any manufacturing, if the vaccine becomes more complex, problems may arise.

“But we have a portfolio approach, so there are other vaccines that will be approved in the near future.

“And once approved, you can back it up. The risk of not having the vaccine is very low.”

Dix also said that a new vaccine could be approved in just six to eight weeks, rather than the one year it took to get the first vaccine if a new strain was discovered.

If there was a new variant, Dix said he thought it could take “40 days to get tested in the clinic and know it works.”

He added: “Then it takes longer to manufacture because we don’t manufacture huge quantities before we know that manufacturing works.

“So it’s a short time, so we don’t wait a year like we did this time.”

“I think 40 days will be a real extension, but we’re aiming for something good like that, but we’ll definitely start manufacturing within 60 days and after.”

All of the initial data on the vaccines suggest they are as effective as the government hopes, Dix said.

“I can’t say for sure until all the data has been collected, but all the signs are incredibly encouraging,” he added.

“This vaccine seems to be exactly what we expect. The infection rate is down, hospitalizations are down, and people remain. I’m not saying there’s no virus. Because we don’t know it. You don’t get serious illness.

“That’s what we were trying to do.

“The important thing is that if you think about flu vaccines, flu vaccines don’t stop everyone from getting the flu, but it does stop it from becoming a serious illness and kills people.

“The flu was an epidemic, it killed people. It killed many people wickedly. So we got over that problem now.

“We work with the disease and it’s okay. We live with the disease and the health system handles it. We want to do the same for this virus.”

‘There is a tsunami of false information’-Zahawi

Dix urged politicians not to set overly ambitious goals.

“What people need to be aware of is that if you keep pushing the system too hard, something can break and there is a problem.

“I think the speed we’re doing now is driving us to the right place, and I think we shouldn’t push too hard.

“We need to push as hard as possible with supply.

“If we tell the manufacturer,’Double production for us next week,’ it could push the system and break it.

“So we have to do it wisely. What we’ve done here is something like building a Formula One car that can run 300 mph.

“I don’t want to be the one who sits with my feet on the floor unless I’ve tested it before it might not work.”

The Vaccine Task Force also supports the international supply of coronavirus vaccines as part of the remittance.

However, Mr. Dix said, “We naturally want to vaccinate our people first.

“People are waiting and it would be a little weird to give other people a vaccine.”

