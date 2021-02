Why US chipmakers want government help

There has been a lot of news regarding a global semiconductor chip shortage lately. The overwhelming demand for chips during the pandemic has affected production of everything from cars and video game consoles to laptops and mobile phones.

Now the American Semiconductor Industry Association has sent a letter to President Joe Biden asking for “solid funding for [domestic] semiconductor manufacturing and research ”in future relief packages.

American companies are big players in the semiconductor industry. They have a large share of the market for chip manufacturing equipment, as well as software and their design.

But when it comes to making the chips itself, the United States is falling behind, said CJ Muse, a research analyst at investment banking consultancy Evercore ISI.

“Only about 12% of semiconductors are made in the United States. Other countries give hefty subsidies to produce elsewhere, ”Muse said.

These subsidies have helped manufacturers in Taiwan and China build multibillion-dollar manufacturing plants. In turn, this has helped Asian chipmakers lower their production costs, according to Stacy Rasgon, managing director and senior analyst for US Semiconductors at Bernstein Research.

“And these are hard things to reverse,” he said.

Last month, US chipmaker Intel said it was likely to send more manufacturing overseas.

It’s hard to reverse that momentum, and Rasgon said the United States needs to shell out a lot more money to open more domestic semiconductor factories.

“So how are you going to staff them?” We need education reform and immigration reform. I think it takes a holistic effort here if it was serious.

The White House has said Biden is expected to sign an executive order examining chip production issues in the coming weeks.

