UK to reduce supply of Covid vaccine in the coming weeks





The UK expects the supply of coronavirus vaccines to decline in the next few weeks, potentially disrupting its vaccination targets.

An analysis by the Financial Times suggests that the government’s latest vaccination target could be achieved by the end of March if the current rate is maintained.

After reaching its goal of providing the vaccine to the UK’s 15 million most vulnerable residents in mid-February, the government is aiming to provide a jab to the next most vulnerable 17 million people, including 50 and older, by April 30 Vaccination for this group is important in reducing pressure. NHS eases nationwide closures.

The UK has delivered close to 3 million doses per week over the past two weeks. If supply and distribution levels were maintained, FT analysis suggested that the following targets could be met by the week ending March 28.

Senior officials said the end of March privately as the expected date to complete the first phase of the program.

Currently, primary vaccinations are given in large quantities to people aged 60 to 70 years. But by early March, it will be 12 weeks after vaccinations for the government’s top four priority groups began. This means you have to reserve supplies for these people. Second dose.

However, due to the relatively small number of vaccinations by early January, the number of second vaccinations required per week will remain below 3 m for the next two months, providing enough free space for the first vaccination, allowing you to continue with the next 5 priorities. groups.

The government’s much longer April 30 target suggests that ministers expect supply levels to drop in the next few weeks, or they want to lower their expectations by being overwhelmed by criticism experienced during the pandemic when the stated deadlines were not met.

According to individuals familiar with the program, the supply is expected to remain fairly constant over the coming months, but some errors have been reflected in the plan.

One senior official in the top 10 admitted that the vaccine supply was “a difficult thing”, and the government was cautious about whether it would supply the roughly 3 million doses per week seen in early February. “The target for the end of March does not reflect an internal assessment,” said the individual.

An official from the Ministry of Health said, “We are confident of the supply that will achieve our goal at the end of April.

However, others at Whitehall believe that the April 30 goal is an expectation management strategy. This is part of Downing Street’s new prudent approach to underpromise and overoffer.

Wales’ first minister, Mark Drakeford, confirmed last week that supplies were expected to decline over the next few weeks. The Principality hopes that delivery will increase again by March.

Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, also admitted on Tuesday that the delay will affect the administration’s vaccine launch in the coming weeks. Pfizer did not cut back on shipments to the UK, but “rearranged” the delivery schedule.

She told the Holyrood Council: “Over the next few weeks we will be getting slightly less supplies than we originally thought we would get.” The rest of the UK is expected to be affected by similar restrictions, people said.

The government also advised 1.7 million more people to protect on Tuesday after identifying more risk factors for modeling technology to develop Covid-19, for a total of 4 million. QCovid, a risk assessment tool, uses a variety of considerations, such as a previous medical history, to determine who is at higher risk for coronavirus.

The government’s new and emerging respiratory virus threat advisory group developed the technology with researchers at Oxford University and found that factors including age, weight, and ethnicity may increase the risk of developing Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the first scientific evidence that Britain’s vaccination program is working was released on Tuesday. The National Statistical Office reports that the number of positive for coronavirus antibodies has increased significantly, with the largest increase in the population over 80 years old.

ONS said the percentage of people with antibodies in their blood detected in the blood for 28 days through February 1 in the UK was a fifth. A similar figure released two weeks ago was a seventh.

While some observers claim that cases and hospitalization rates fell faster among older people than younger ones, one senior government adviser said, “We haven’t seen any clear signs yet. It’s not that simple to differentiate between signal and noise.”

Additional complications arose on Tuesday with news that another Covid-19 strain, B.1.525, first discovered in Nigeria in December, was discovered in the UK. It contains the E484K mutation, which is also present in South African and Brazilian strains, which is believed to help the virus evade the body’s immune defenses.

Further reporting from Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe

