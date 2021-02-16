US STOCKS-Cyclicals shines as Wall St hits new peak in raise and payback betting





(For a live Reuters blog on the US, UK and EU stock markets, click LIVE / or type LIVE / in a news window.)

* Bank, energy stocks are gaining on recovery prospects

* Crypto stocks surge as Bitcoin surpasses $ 50,000

* Indexes up: Dow 0.35%, S&P 0.35%, Nasdaq 0.40% (market open updates)

By Devik Jain

Feb. 16 (Reuters) – Major Wall Street indices hit all-time highs on Tuesday as investors crammed into economically sensitive stocks in hopes of more budget support to pull the world’s largest economy out of a coronavirus crisis.

Eight of the S&P’s top 11 sectors advanced at the start of negotiations with energy, financials and materials, which are expected to benefit from economic growth, leading to gains.

The banking index jumped 1.85%, as 10-year US Treasuries hit their highest since late March.

“Cyclical trading is gone for the races, which signals a whole new business cycle, a whole new recovery and faster growth to come,” said Thomas Hayes, chairman of the GreatHill hedge fund Capital LLC in New York.

“Even if the market moved sideways or was slightly higher, we might see some hardware rallies below the surface in thoselaggard groups from last year and it’s going to be a huge game this year.”

The S&P Value Index, which includes the banking, energy and industrial sectors, rose more than 6% in the past two weeks, slightly outperforming the Growth Index, which is more tech-oriented.

President Joe Biden goes even further with his plan to inject an additional $ 1.9 trillion in stimulus into the economy.

At 9:55 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 110.66 points, or 0.35%, to 31,569.06, the S&P 500 by 13.86 points, or 0.35%, to 3,948.69, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 55.97 points, or 0.40%, to 14,151.45.

A sharp drop in new coronavirus infections, gradual inoculations and a stronger-than-expected earnings season in the fourth quarter also raised hopes for a rapid recovery in business this year.

The story continues

This week’s earnings reports from Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., Hyatt Hotels Corp, Marriott International Inc, Norwegian Cruise Lines and TripAdvisor Inc will be closely watched for signs of a pickup in global travel demand.

Shares of cryptocurrency and blockchain-related companies including Silvergate Capital Corp, Riot Blockchain and Marathon Patent Group jumped 11.6% to 12.5% ​​as bitcoin surpassed $ 50,000.

Southwest Airlines Co rose about 1% after the carrier forecast slower cash consumption in the current quarter, with leisure bookings and demand improving in February.

This week’s focus is also on the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s January meeting, where it reaffirmed its pledge to maintain an accommodative political stance.

The rising issues outnumbered declines of 1.71 to 1 on the NYSE and 1.84 to 1 on the Nasdaq.

The S&P Index recorded 62 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 274 new highs and six new lows (Reporting by Devik Jain and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

