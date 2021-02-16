U.S. stock indices turn mixed, natural gas prices soar





U.S. stock indices are mixed Tuesday afternoon, with losses in healthcare and tech companies keeping gains in energy and other market sectors in check.

The S&P 500 Index was up less than 0.1% at 2:05 p.m. Eastern time. Energy companies that are expected to benefit from record electricity prices due to the freezing cold that is hitting much of the country have jumped. Marathon Oil and Apache Corp. were among the biggest winners.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average index rose 81 points, or 0.3%, to 31,541 and the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.3%. All markets closed at record highs on Friday. US markets were closed Monday for a holiday.

Bond yields have risen sharply. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.28% from 1.20% on Friday night, a big move that also marks its highest level in a year. Bank stocks have made big gains on higher yields, allowing them to charge more lucrative interest rates on loans. Bank of America rose 3.3% and JPMorgan Chase rose 2.7%.

Energy prices have risen sharply as record heating demand in much of the freezing Midwest and Texas pushed up electricity prices. The price of natural gas, which is the country’s primary means of quickly generating on-demand electricity when needed, rose 7.8% to its highest level since November, when the hurricane season hit. had an impact on natural gas production along the Gulf of Mexico coast.

Fuel oil prices rose 2.5%, much less than natural gas, as it is mostly used in the Northeast in older boilers to heat homes. The northeast has not experienced unreasonable temperatures for this time of year.

Cruise line operators surged for some of the S&P 500’s biggest gains. Royal Caribbean jumped 10.1% and Carnival climbed 8.9%.

Optimism that Washington will get billions of dollars in additional aid for the economy and encouraging reports on corporate earnings helped stocks climb this month, as well as hope that the vaccine rollout against the coronavirus will pave the way for stronger economic growth in the second half of this year.

With the second impeachment trial over, investors believe Congress can now move forward on passing President Biden’s $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package. The package would include one-time payments to Americans as well as additional aid to industries, states and jurisdictions affected by the pandemic. Democrats in Congress have chosen to use a Senate process known as reconciliation, which does not require 60 votes in the Senate to pass.

Cryptocurrency traders pushed the price of Bitcoin above $ 50,000 for the first time on Tuesday. It was up 0.2% to $ 48,592 in afternoon trading, according to tracking site CoinDesk.

Much of Asia remains closed in respect of the Lunar New Year and European markets were mostly down on Tuesday.

