British government needs to address’urgently’ Daniel Kinahhan’s participation in boxing, MP says





Daniel Kinahan from Ireland moved to Dubai in 2016.

I was told that the British government should deal with “much more aggressively” and “urgently” the involvement of suspected criminal bosses in professional boxing.

Following the revelation of the BBC’s Panorama’s continued participation at the top of the sport, it demanded tighter regulations.

Kinahan has no criminal record, but has been nominated by the Irish court as head of a prominent drug cartel.

On Tuesday, Congressman Stephen Parry said “we need more pressure” from the government, including “legislator.”

The unfair number per alliance accused ministers of being a “passive reaction” to a series of questions he asked about the controversy.

Kinahan helped set up the boxing management business MTK Global, but last year announced that he had stepped down from the sport.

However, the company told Panorama that he was still advising some boxers, and the suspected gangster made his statement claiming that he was innocent, and he continued to fight “record-breaking”.

In the aftermath of the program, Farry wrote a letter to the government about the steps he was taking to see if and what plans to put in place to introduce an advisory regulation for boxing, suitable and appropriate people testing for those involved in the sport. Influenced by people allegedly involved in organized crime.

The Department of Cultural Media and Sports (DCMS) replied that testing suitable and appropriate people is “a problem with national government agencies.”

“We currently do not intend to intervene in this autonomy, but we expect state governing bodies and competition structures to implement an adequate level of protection.”

In response, Farry, representing Belfast’s North Down constituency, tweeted that “so far, self-regulation has not occurred,” and said it will follow up with the government on “serious issues surrounding Daniel Kinahan’s role in professional boxing.”

Kinahan’s role in world boxing caused a cry in June of last year when he was working as personal advisor to world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury before the much-anticipated 200m fight with fellow British world champion Anthony Joshua later this year.

Panorama asked Fury if Kinahan was still his personal advisor, but he didn’t respond.

Last week promoter Eddie Hearn was asked by BBC Radio 5 Live if the Fury v Joshua fight, set as the biggest bout in British boxing history, could be negotiated without Kinahan’s influence.

“No, it’s Fury’s advisor,” he replied.

“At first it’s his team to deal with Daniel Kinahan to make that fight. Then there was backlash and the reins [US promoter] Bob Arum.

“He’s been playing an important role in Team Fury for a long time, and when you’re in big fights, you have to face the team the player is in and who’s in charge. Other fighters also represent.”

Last week, Scotland’s Josh Taylor confirmed that Kinahan was helping to broker a world title unification fight against Jose Ramirez. Taylor is one of numerous warriors who openly support the Irish. However, pressure is being put on broadcasters over plans for a fight involving Kinahan.

BT Sport, which broadcasts Fury’s fight, said in a statement: “We recently found the allegations extremely worrisome and I would like to say that there is no deal or relationship with the individual mentioned.

“We only work with authorized agents and copyright holders.

“As a broadcaster of a wide variety of sports, we have no control over the management and representation of players.”

Rival broadcaster Sky Sports had no direct commercial or contractual relationship with MTK.

The British Boxing Control Board said it was powerless to stop Kinahan from advising boxers. Kinahan does not regulate such roles and he is not licensed with them.

MTK Global’s lawyers told Panorama that while Kinahan “offers personal advice to several boxers managed by MTK Global,” he has never been owned, controlled or staffed by the company.

Kinahan’s attorney also said the program has no criminal convictions and claims that he runs a violent cartel is false and has no basis for evidence.

“He’s been proud of his record in boxing so far. He’s been working with honesty and player needs as a top priority,” they said.

“Kinahan is a successful and independent advisor in the boxing industry. It is a matter of public record that he quit MTK business.”

