Princess Latina: Britain should take action on charges against Dubai’s ruler | World news





For a long time, Britain seemed ready to ignore the unsettling charges against Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, ruler of Dubai, a close ally.

The UK government is now under pressure to act with its European partners and the United States.

The terrible allegations of one of his daughters, Princess Latifa, are secretly videotaped in captivity and now aired on Sky, and his Majesty’s government is convincing the campaigners to do more.

Rodney Dixon QC told Sky News, “The UK government, like some Saudi officials, can take action using laws against human rights abusers.”

Dixon, who is helping submit video evidence posted by Skye to the United Nations, says the British government could take steps to prevent individuals from traveling and seize assets.

He said he would sooner or later lead the effort “to apply to the UK to impose sanctions, given the fact that this is going on too long.”

If the charges prove right, you may be under pressure to do the same for other governments.

Activists and lawyers are calling for the UN to intervene and investigate the allegations.

Image: Campaigners say it’s time to confront Dubai’s leaders

Sheikh Mohamed denies allegations against him. His aide claimed that Princess Latifa lives at home with her family.

Sheikh also denies charges of ordering the kidnapping of another daughter, Princess Shamsa, on the streets of Cambridge 20 years ago.

However, in 2019, British judge Sir Andrew MacFarlane concluded that the Sheikh was holding Princess Latifa and her sister against their will, saying that “the two young women maintained a regime of being deprived of freedom even within family accommodations in Dubai” .

The UAE and Dubai are the UK’s major allies and trading partners. Sheikh’s love for racehorses made him friends with the queen.

Military and intelligence relations are tightly linked between the two countries, and the UK sees Gulf countries like the UAE as an important balance for Iran.

To use a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

Princess Latifa said she was caught against her will at a royal villa in Dubai.

However, the UK also has a duty to uphold the principles and values ​​it seeks to promote globally. These claims, if proven to be true, could potentially harm the UAE’s global standing and its allies.

Following court proceedings involving kidnapping charges, Labor accused the Conservative government of interfering with criminal investigations of Sheikha Shamsa’s disappearance.

Rodney Dixon told Sky News, “No one says that we can’t have good relations with the various countries we do business with, but we can never do it at the cost of upholding basic human rights standards.”

Regarding the Princess Latina case, a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry said, “This is a case of concern. Although the case is not directly involved in the UK, we will follow every situation closely.

“We routinely raise human rights issues with other countries, including the UAE, and we never hesitate to talk about them when appropriate.”

