US court sides with family of man killed in crash involving diplomat’s wifeExBulletin





Charlotte Charles, the mother of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn who was killed in a collision with an SUV driven by US citizen Anne Sacoolas, stands next to her husband Bruce Charles as they discuss the case. Dunn’s family are suing Sacoolas, who has claimed diplomatic immunity in the case. Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP via Getty Images .

Rocking legend Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP via Getty Images

Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP via Getty Images

A wrongful death lawsuit brought by the parents of Harry Dunn, who police say died after being hit by a vehicle driven by the wife of a US diplomat, will take place in Virginia, a federal judge said on Tuesday . The driver, Anne Sacoolas, had asked the judge to dismiss the US case to force Dunn’s family to continue the trial in UK courts.

Sacoolas admitted to driving on the wrong side of the road when his SUV hit Dunn, who was 19. But she also claimed diplomatic immunity upon Dunn’s death.

Dunn’s family filed a lawsuit against Sacoolas and her husband, Jonathan, in September, seeking a jury trial. They accuse Anne Sacoolas of not only causing Harry Dunn’s death, but also of not calling the police or an ambulance. They also say she fled to the United States less than a month after the incident, although she promised to cooperate with British police, an investigation which later resulted in a criminal charge.

Because Sacoolas refused to return to the UK for depositions or a trial, and the US refused an extradition request, the Dunns say their only option was to file a complaint in Virginia.

In response, the Sacoolases asked a federal court to dismiss the case, saying the case should be resolved in the UK instead. And the couple say that, because they see the case as centered on civil damages related to a wrongful death, their presence would not be required in a UK court.

US District Senior Judge TS Ellis III dismissed the Sacoolases ‘motion to dismiss the Virginia case, citing “an obvious inconsistency” in the defendants’ position regarding the place and circumstances. He also said that it may well be necessary for Anne Sacoolas to testify in court, and he noted that it was not clear how she would do it if the lawsuit were brought in the UK rather than the States. -United.

The judge concluded that “the convenience of the parties and the ends of justice are best served by retaining jurisdiction in this matter in the Eastern District of Virginia.”

The tragic collision occurred on August 27, 2019, as Anne Sacoolas left an air base used by the United States Army near Croughton, Northamptonshire, England. She was driving a British model Volvo SUV, with the steering wheel on the right side of the vehicle. His SUV hit Dunn head-on, court records show. At the time, she had been living in the UK for several weeks.

It was initially reported that Anne Sacoolas’ claim of diplomatic immunity stemmed solely from her husband’s status as a US intelligence officer. But recent court records suggest that Anne Sacoolas, like her husband, worked for the US government.

“At the time of the accident, the defendant Jonathan Sacoolas was employed by the United States government at Royal Air Force (” RAF “) Croughton Air Force Base, Ellis wrote in his decision,” and it appears that the defendant Anne Sacoolas was employed by the United States Department of State. “

The ruling comes three months after the UK’s High Court ruled that Anne Sacoolas enjoyed diplomatic immunity in the case. She had been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

When she filed a motion to dismiss the US case, Sacoolas signed a statement in which she appeared to waive diplomatic immunity.

“I hereby state that I do not dispute that a civil action brought against me in England arising from the motor vehicle accident of August 27, 2017 is prohibited by diplomatic immunity,” the statement read. In what appears to be a mistake, he quotes a date two years before the accident. A paragraph above this section mentioned the exact date, as it informed the court that Sacoolas had retained the services of an English law firm.

Interesting: When Anne Sacoolas stipulated that she would not use diplomatic immunity to prevent a civil suit in England for the death of Harry Dunn, her court file cited the wrong date for the accident: “August 27, 2017” pic.twitter.com/75GT38y1vH

– Bill Chappell (@publicbill) February 16, 2021

As he sided with the Dunn family on Tuesday, the Virginia federal judge deferred his ruling on another part of the defendants’ motion to dismiss, including an offer to release Jonathan Sacoolas, owner of the SUV, from its responsibility. The judge has set a hearing date of March 3 on these issues.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos