UK Weather: High Winds and Heavy Rain Warning Before High 15C This Weekend | UK news





The UK is facing humid and windy weather before last week’s freezing conditions were replaced by non-seasonally mild temperatures this weekend.

Yellow warnings for gusts of up to 75 mph in northwest Scotland on Wednesday, warnings for heavy rain in Scotland on Friday, followed by warnings for Devon and South Wales on Fridays and Saturdays.

However, while many parts of the UK are preparing for storms, above-average temperatures are expected on weekends, and highs in the southeast can be 15C (59F).

Image: Friday Weather Service Weather Alert

After storm Darcy brought snow, ice and subzero temperatures in eastern England last week, forecasters are expecting temperatures there to be well above 10C (50F).

Meteorological Office spokesman Oli Claydon said, “From the point of view of large temperature changes, we’ll be seeing snowfall last week and we’re mostly looking at the eastern coastal regions where temperatures stayed very low.

“If that air comes up from the south, something happens and the timing of the clouds is different. When the clouds are clear on time and there is some sunlight to cool them down slightly.”

According to the Met Office, the average highest temperature in the UK in February is 6.64C (43.9F).

However, sudden rises are quite common during this period, Claydon added.

Image: Temperatures will rise above average in the future.

“Obviously we are an island country on the outskirts of continental Europe, so we are exposed to a wide variety of weather conditions and these changes can happen very quickly.”

According to long-distance forecasts, the new mild air mass means better weather will be maintained for the rest of the month.

In areas subject to rain and wind warnings this week, some areas may be flooded and transport services may be affected.

Further snow will be limited to the Scottish mountains, the meteorological agency said.

