UK calls for ceasefire for COVID-19 vaccination





Foreign Minister Dominic Rab today will call for a regional ceasefire around the world to ensure that vulnerable people living in conflict zones are vaccinated against Covid-19.

He will chair the meeting of the United Nations Security Council today, urges member states to consolidate and agree on a negotiated vaccination ceasefire resolution and to support equitable access to vaccines so that the most vulnerable people can be protected from the virus.

The foreign minister said allowing the virus to spread to areas without a vaccination campaign increases the risk of spreading new strains, leading to more waves around the world.

More than 160 million people, including Yemen, South Sudan, Somalia, and Ethiopia, are at risk of being excluded from coronavirus vaccination due to insecurity and conflict.

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said:

Global vaccination coverage is essential to combat the coronavirus. That is why the UK is calling for a vaccination ceasefire and calling for a larger global team effort to provide equal access to ensure the Covid-19 vaccine reaches people living in conflict areas. We have a moral obligation to act and a strategic need to come together to defeat this virus.

The UK has been leading the international response to the epidemic, using diplomatic weights and development expertise to aid in vaccine development and distribution, support the global economy, and encourage international cooperation. Global equitable access to the coronavirus vaccine is the key to eliminating the threat of the virus in the UK and abroad. In today’s interconnected world, the only way to protect against Covid-19 is to make sure everyone gets vaccinated.

Temporary ceasefire allows charities and healthcare workers to safely provide jabs to people living in active conflict areas. Along with this, the UK is pushing more funding for the UN’s response to the pandemic, the World Health Organization, and the COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC), which will distribute 1.3 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine to developing countries this year.

The UK is one of the biggest contributors to COVAX AMC and has provided $554 million to plans launched at the UK-sponsored Global Vaccine Summit in June 2020. In addition to this, the UK has raised $1 billion using match funding. . From other donors of COVAX AMC.

At today’s meeting, the Foreign Minister will also highlight the importance of agreeing to international cooperation to address long-term logistic barriers to fair access such as vaccine storage, delayed regulatory approvals and complex supply chain management.

He will continue to protect humanitarian and healthcare workers in conflict areas so that they can provide humanitarian assistance to those in need of humanitarian assistance in conflict areas, and how well the international community is being vaccinated and how well people are protected from violence. I would say that I should be able to monitor it. In the process. He will urge governments around the world to leave no one behind when implementing immunization programs, making it possible for vulnerable groups such as refugees and people living in conflict areas to be vaccinated.

The UK is taking advantage of this month’s Security Council chairmanship to drive further progress on a global approach to vaccines, and the Prime Minister added more details as we work together to build a better place on Friday at a virtual G7 Leaders meeting. Will be set.

