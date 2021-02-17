US diplomacy ‘undoubtedly’ tarnished by recent events’: NPR





Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in Washington last month.

Updated at 5:09 p.m. ET

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been in office for three weeks. It comes at a difficult time: The United States must figure out how to deal with China, Russia and Iran, the coronavirus pandemic is raging and the State Department must recover from the drop in morale it has suffered under the Trump administration.

In an interview with NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly on Tuesday, Blinken said that “there is no doubt” that the ability of American diplomats to promote democracy and human rights has been “tarnished by recent events” .

If the United States and Iran want to enter into a nuclear deal, he said, “we must work on a longer and stronger deal than the original one.” Time has passed and Blinken says Iran’s nuclear capabilities are “going in the wrong direction.”

You can read a full transcript of the interview here.

“Our hope is that each day the work we do helps make the American people a little safer, a little more prosperous, a little healthier,” said Blinken. “And if we do that and accumulate enough steps, we’ll be in a better place in a few years.”

With these values ​​under attack in the United States, Blinken said it makes diplomacy a bit trickier.

“There is no doubt that our ability to wave the banner of democracy and human rights to some extent has been tarnished by recent events, in particular the blatant attack on Capitol Hill on January 6,” a- he declared.

But American democracy is resilient, he says, and in itself it is a model for the world.

“Even though we are grappling with this persistent problem, we are doing it in a transparent way, which is visible to the whole world. And unlike other places, we don’t try to sweep it. under the carpet, ”he said. “We face it. And sometimes it’s ugly, sometimes it’s painful, but it’s also incredibly powerful.”

He says he tells his counterparts around the world “that our democracy is strong, resilient. And the very fact that we are constantly trying to build that more perfect union is a recognition of our imperfections. But also, it’s in the ‘effort that you are really making progress. And I think there is a role model there for others. “

Blinken listed a number of actions the Biden administration has already taken, including returning the Paris climate agreement, re-engaging the World Health Organization, ending travel bans that affected mainly Muslim-majority countries and African countries, the restoration of the US refugee program and membership of the United Nations Human Rights Council as an observer.

“In just a few short weeks, we re-engaged with allies and partners around the world. I think I’ve made maybe 50 calls already.”

He said US policy continues to be that Iran should not be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon.

The Iranian nuclear deal, the JCPOA, has been effective in cutting off Iran’s path to producing fissile material for a nuclear weapon, Blinken said, “And it’s very unfortunate that we are pulling out of it.”

But simply restarting the JCPOA, he says, is no longer enough. The Trump administration formally abandoned the deal in May 2018, and in the years since Iran stepped up its nuclear program.

Blinken suggested that any future deal should address other “deeply problematic” issues such as Iran’s actions in other countries in the Middle East.

“Time has passed. And so, if we are to return to the deal, if Iran returns to compliance and we do the same, we have to work on a longer and stronger deal than the original one. .. But the first step would be Iran’s return to compliance. “

Blinken said he believes the Trump administration is right to crack down on China, but their approach has not yielded results. “The common denominator must be to approach China from a position of strength and not of weakness. That strength comes … first and foremost from working in close coordination with allies and partners who may also be harmed. by certain practices of China. When we “We are in the business of fighting with our allies instead of working with them, it takes away our strength in our relations with China,” he said.

“Likewise, to be engaged, to bend over, to present yourself to the whole world is a source of strength,” he continued. “When we step back from this, when we abdicate our responsibility, when we are not committed to helping write the rules and shape the norms that govern the relationship between nations, then guess what is happening? China is fulfilling and take our place. “

The secretary said the pandemic has so far canceled all travel plans, preventing him from seeing both his counterparts and State Department employees.

“I wish I could have done that tomorrow,” he said. “We need to get beyond COVID-19, or at least get to the point where it’s safe to travel. And we’re not quite there yet.”

