Watchdog accuses British ministers of institutional prejudice against children | child





While ministers are institutionally prejudiced against supporting children and families, the UK is being shamed in the United States for actions announced by President Joe Biden, the UK Children’s Commissioner said.

Ann Longfield would say in a terrible speech at the end of her six-year term that it was a nationwide scandal that a fifth of children left compulsory education without basic qualifications.

She urged Boris Johnson to introduce the Covid pledge to support education and welfare to help children and adolescents recover from the epidemic, and said it was just a slogan, unless children are at the center of a better building campaign.

Longfield has been a thorn in the government since being appointed children’s champion in March 2015, but some of her harshest criticisms of her last speech were the founding chief of the Inspiration Academy Trust before handing it over to the new chairman, Dame Rachel de Souza. operator. Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove said he would like to duplicate De Souza 23,000 times.

In her speech, Longfield confronted pastors about the reality faced by the most vulnerable children after the epidemic, saying that it cannot be overstated how much of a child suffered last year. She would blame Whitehall for being far away and indifferent to responsible kids.

I was shocked to see how many officials have never met the children they are responsible for. She will add: You can even force government officials and ministers to the table and watch them watch the presentation or ask questions. , And then leave blankly.

In contrast to what the UK government has written about child poverty, Longfield praises the new U.S. president for his bold proposal for a tax credits and benefits package to cut child poverty in half in a year.

The Biden administration knows that children are the key to future economic success. However, in the UK, the level of child poverty has been highest since recording began in the 1960s, says Longfield.

Two weeks ago, the prime minister said the education catch-up was a key focus for the government as a whole, but it’s still unclear if he is planning a universal credit boost next month. [20 a week] You are away from millions of families.

If the government was really focused on educational catch-ups, it wouldn’t even tolerate pushing 800,000 children to schools attended by 800,000 children or even pushing them into a type of destructive poverty that could have a far greater impact on life opportunities than catch-up tuition fees. is.

The speech continues to criticize the lack of children by the Treasury, while others are benefiting, and they have invested a little more $1 billion in the pursuit of children, donating tens of billions to other parts of the economy. What all this shows is institutional bias against children, she will say.

In a direct challenge to the government, Longfield will add: Are you serious about children and their life opportunities? Are you serious about building better and leveling up? And will you put the children in need at the center of it? This is not just a few pages left out of the textbook.

The fact that after 14 years of compulsory education, almost 1 in 5 leaves without basic qualifications is terrifying. I don’t know what’s more shocking. Is that these things happen or are rarely recognized. It must be a nationwide scandal.

Longfields’ final intervention as an English Children’s Commissioner was welcomed by the Childrens Society. Mark Russell, chief executive of the charity, said: When children return to school, this is just the beginning of a long-term recovery plan and should be a new focus to value children’s well-being. This is just as important as building an economy.

Young people deserve more than that. We reflect the Children’s Commissioner’s idea that the government should fight and nurture the optimism and ambitions of all children, and we thank her for everything she has said for children and youth.

A government spokesman said: Protecting vulnerable children was at the heart of our response to the epidemic, fueled by our efforts to increase opportunities and outcomes. That’s why we’ve made sure that the most vulnerable children continue to attend school in person, while at the same time providing laptops, devices and data packages to those learning at home, and providing food and warmth to the most vulnerable children.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos