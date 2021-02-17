The United States still hasn’t ruled out the origin of laboratory accidents for Covid because China has not been transparent





WASHINGTON Despite a discovery by the World Health Organization that the Covid-19 epidemic in China likely infected humans for the first time with a host animal, the United States is still not ruling out the possibility of a lab accident, as officials continue to sort through information on which Chinese governments initially handled the outbreak, U.S. and Western officials told NBC News.

A spokesperson for the office of the director of national intelligence told NBC News the agency is upholding a public statement released in April that US intelligence agencies “will continue to rigorously review emerging information and intelligence to determine whether the The epidemic had started, through contact with infected animals or as a result of an accident in a laboratory in Wuhan. “

Watch Keir Simmons on “NBC Nightly News” with Lester Holt tonight for more on this story.

Members of the World Health Organization (WHO) charged with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease pandemic (COVID-19), leave an exhibit on how China fought the coronavirus in Wuhan, province from Hubei, China, January 30, 2021 Thomas Peter / Reuters

U.S. officials have not released any evidence pointing to a lab accident, and most scientists who have studied the matter have said such a scenario is unlikely. But officials in the Biden administration have blamed China in recent days for what they called a lack of transparency about the origins of the virus. And they criticized the way the WHO presented last week the initial findings of a visit to Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have emerged.

WHO investigators, after visiting three laboratories in Wuhan, said last week that they found no signs that a laboratory accident could have caused the outbreak. A WHO researcher told reporters at a press conference that the organization was shutting down any further investigation into the theory.

But the WHO director general appeared to go back on this final statement a few days later, saying “all hypotheses remain open and require further analysis and study.”

Related

A Western intelligence official who has seen classified documents told NBC News that the United States has substantial information that has not been made public about actions taken by the Chinese government regarding the Wuhan laboratory and others. issues designed to obscure the origins of Covid-19 and disguise its early impact. A former US official who also saw the intelligence admitted it was important, though inconclusive.

The two sources said the material, which they did not detail, did not constitute evidence of a lab accident. But they said it raised enough circumstantial questions that analysts were unable to rule out the lab scenario. US intelligence officials declined to comment.

The intelligence, which includes documents, paints a picture of a Chinese government initially trying to hide the emerging pandemic from the outside world.

The P4 laboratory, left, at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province, April 17, 2020. Hector Retamal / AFP – Getty Images file

“There is no doubt that, especially when Covid-19 first struck, but even today China falls short when it comes to providing the necessary information to the international community, ”Secretary of State Anthony Blinken told NBC’s Andrea Mitchell. month. “All this lack of transparency, this lack of availability, is a deep problem and it is a problem that persists.”

The laboratory theory

The so-called laboratory theory refers to a hypothesis that the Covid epidemic arose in Wuhan following an accidental release from one of the laboratories working with coronaviruses in that city, possibly from improper disposal of laboratory waste or from an employee who was infected at work and then infected others.

U.S. intelligence agencies and scientists say they have ruled out that Covid-19 was man-made or intentionally released. The laboratory theory hypothesizes an accidental release of a virus found in nature by researchers and brought to study.

Scientists say this scenario is unlikely at first glance, as virus transmission from animal to animal is common, while laboratory accidents are relatively rare. Leading scientists studying viruses in Wuhan say they were not studying the Covid-19 virus, which had not been previously documented in nature before the outbreak.

Intelligence officials counter that a key laboratory, the Wuhan Institute of Virology, has removed a database of 22,000 virus samples from public view for security reasons and did not allow a detailed examination of the virus. laboratory notes or other records.

They say it is suspicious that the virus outbreak occurred in Wuhan, a virus research center in China, while the bats that typically carry coronaviruses are typically found in caves in the thousands of people. kilometers from this city.

Dominic Dwyer, a member of the World Health Organization (WHO) team investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease, walks through their hotel in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, on February 6, 2021.Aly Song / Reuters file

They note that scientists have also not found a host animal that could have transmitted the virus to humans, after a year of research.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology, “should provide all records regarding bat samples, viruses and sequences, with the provenance of the verified information, and ultimately, it should be disclosed to all,” said the editorial. “The origin of the pandemic interests everyone on the planet.”

WHO researchers acknowledged last week that the market for ‘wet’ or live animals in Wuhan, which was originally seen as a likely source of the outbreak, may not be the whole story, as early cases were identified in people who were unrelated. at the market.

The WHO team included international and Chinese scientists. They say their synthesis report will be released in a few weeks.

A member of the team, Australian microbiologist and infectious disease expert Dominic Dwyer, told NBC News that scientists did not get all the data they were looking for from the Chinese government and that team members did not ‘disagreed on various aspects of what they had seen and heard.

“There were some tense times and disagreements and, you know, arguments over what things meant and so on, between the two sides,” Dwyer said. “And part of that is just because the data isn’t strong enough to give a single, great conclusion.”

Dwyer says the team received “aggregate data”, as opposed to detailed, line-by-line information for the 174 known cases of Covid from Wuhan in December.

The case information would allow researchers, he said, “to go to a person with this disease and say, OK, you know, how old are you?” You know, what kind of work do you do? Who is your family? are you doing for your hobbies? You know, do you go to the market? What kind of market are you going into, you know, what’s your general health like, like all these kinds of things trying to figure out where a person had been, and where they might have been exposed to something. “

Several members of the WHO team told NBC News they had only received 13 DNA sequences from the 174 cases. Of these, five had small genomic differences, suggesting a larger virus pool, Dwyer said, although the sample was so small that it was difficult to draw conclusions.

“The actual infections are probably much higher than the 174,” Dwyer said.

WHO investigators tasked Chinese researchers to investigate the entire community, he added.

According to Dwyer, Chinese researchers said they examined the cases of 76,000 people with fever or pneumonia from October 1 to December 31, 2019 and found 92 people with Covid-like symptoms. Of those, they tested 67 people, Dwyer said, and found no Covid-19 antibodies.

These tests were performed in January 2021, more than a year after the potential exposure. Scientists do not yet know how long Covid-19 antibodies remain in the body after infection.

Pompeo and the laboratory theory

The Trump administration, and in particular then Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, has repeatedly stated that there is significant evidence to support the laboratory theory.

On January 15, five days before the end of the Trump administration, the State Department released a “fact sheet” making a series of allegations about the Wuhan Institute of Virology lab.

Among them: “The US government has reason to believe that several WIV researchers fell ill in the fall of 2019, before the first identified case of the epidemic, with symptoms compatible with both COVID-19 and common seasonal illnesses. This raises questions about the credibility of WIV principal investigator Shi Zhengli’s public claim that there was “no infection” among WIV staff and students from SARS-CoV-2 or SARS-related viruses. . “

The fact sheet added, “Although the WIV promotes itself as a civilian institution, the United States has determined that the WIV has collaborated on publications and secret projects with the Chinese military. The WIV is committed. in classified research, including laboratory animal experiments, for the Chinese military since at least 2017. “

A former official familiar with the intelligence on which Pompeo’s statement is based said it was far from sound and some officials were surprised the secretary released it publicly. Pompeo did not respond to requests for comment made through its spokesperson.

Dwyer told NBC News the WHO team inquired about testing from researchers at the WIV lab and learned that there were standard testing of all staff in April 2019 and then again in 2020 They were told these tests were negative. But it is not known when the 2020 tests were carried out, which again raises the question of whether the coronavirus would be detected. Wuhan Institute of Virology Director Dr Shi wrote on July 31, nine months after October 2019, that she had “recently” tested all WIV employees and they were negative.

“I think the jury is still out,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said last week of the origins of Covid-19. “It is clear that the Chinese, at least so far, have not offered the requisite transparency that we need.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos