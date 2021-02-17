



UK Poll on Foreign Policy and Global UK, February 16, 2021

The UK Foreign Policy and Global UK Poll for 2021, a major new report by the British Foreign Policy Group (BFPG), is the most comprehensive survey of UK public opinion on foreign policy. According to the survey, Britain’s foreign policy attitude is evolving dynamically after Britain withdrew from the European Union and in the aftermath of the seismic global coronavirus pandemic. Ahead of the imminent publication of an integrated government review of Britain’s defense, security, development and foreign policy, the report maps a polarized country where international attitudes are increasingly splitting into domestic social and political identities.

The survey was conducted with Opinium Research, BFPG’s research partner, from January 6-7, 2021 (a sample of 2,002 adults in the UK, weighted as nationally representative). The BFPG-Opinium survey is an ongoing partnership leading quantitative research into the UK’s foreign policy.

Many citizens are still uncertain about the Global Britain Project and have a competitive vision of Britain’s foreign policy priorities. There is little appetite for the Indo-Pacific to be central, and the British are hesitant to military interventionism. On the other hand, there is a clear desire for multilateralism and leadership on climate change to become the foundation of the UK international agenda. While most British people believe that foreign aid spending should be stopped or reduced during the pandemic, international aid is also widely supported. The British are warming up Bidens America, but the United States has less credibility than other major security partners such as Canada, Australia, Germany and Japan and is considered a less important relationship than partnerships with the European Union. More British people will prefer closer UK-EU relations over deals concluded in December. Russia and China are seen as distinctly hostile global actors, concerns about China are growing, and only a fifth of British people now support all forms of British-Chinese economic relations. The epidemic appears to have reinforced existing disadvantages and anxiety rather than creating wider vulnerability among the entire population. The most striking international threats to the British people are cyber attacks from other countries, international terrorism, the rise of China, climate change and the risk of foreign interference. British people know that globalization has benefited the UK, especially London. The question of whether the loot was shared nationally or reached individual communities is becoming more and more intense at the core of divisions based on socioeconomic, regional, age and identity. Public opinion about immigration is easing, but it is still polarized. The British think the UK population is too high and worry about the pressures on the welfare system and job competition, but they also recognize positive economic and social contributions to migrants. International identities such as global citizenship, patriotism and Europeans are still in fierce debate and are closely related to domestic political identity. National identities within the UK (UK, UK, Scotland) also have a unique relationship with foreign policy attitudes. As the ups and downs of the pandemic have brought enormous dynamism to public opinion, there has been confidence in the British government to make foreign policy decisions as citizen interests have slowed over the past year. The Conservative Party is no longer a political party of globalization, with the new voters that the party has gained after turning its center of gravity to an isolationist and security-sensitive foreign policy after the referendum. Overall, although more internationalist, the union is extremely fragmented on foreign policy issues and voters are concerned about the impact of trade.

