All UK adults can get two coronavirus jabs by August, says task force head

Very adults in the UK can be vaccinated by August, said the head of the National Vaccine Procurement Task Force.

Clive Dix, who leads the group managing the UK’s vaccine procurement strategy, told Sky News that more vaccines will be approved “in the very near future” and will provide enough injections in case of production problems from existing suppliers AstraZeneca and Pfizer. .

The UK has so far vaccinated 15.6 million people with the first dose and 546,165 people with the second dose. This is by far the fastest per capita vaccination among the largest countries.

When asked how long it would take the UK to administer two vaccines to all adults, he replied, “We’re probably telling us if everything was over in August or September, and sooner if necessary.”

“We have to provide more than 100 million vaccines and I believe it should be able to do so. I’m not in distribution, so I don’t know when the vaccine will come out, but if necessary, I have a vaccine to be deployed by then.”

More parts of southern England will be tested soaring to find cases of the South African Covid-19 mutation. Oxford vaccine is less effective against the strain.

The Department of Health and Human Services (DHSC) said a test regime would be built in Norfolk, Southampton and Woking in Surrey, where positive cases of the South African variant were found.

The tests are covered within the zip code of IP22, SO15 and GU22 respectively in your area.

After a test team was deployed last week with the M40 and M9 zip code zones being targeted, Manchester’s efforts to track mutations in the more contagious Kent variants will also expand.

About 10,000 additional tests were conducted in urban areas last week after four people in two unconnected households were found to be infected with the E484K mutation associated with the Kent mutation mutation.

Laboratory studies have shown that viruses with the E484K mutation, which are also found in South African strains, can evade human defenses, more effectively evading natural and vaccine-induced immunity.

According to UK public health data, since the last update on February 11, there has been a 15 increase in confirmed or likely cases of the South African variant.

People living in the targeted testing area are encouraged to get tested for Covid-19 this week, whether symptoms or not.

People with symptoms should schedule tests in the usual way, and those without symptoms should visit local authorities’ websites for more information, she added.

