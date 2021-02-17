Biden’s Team Seeks to Repair US Ties with Europe at First NATO Meeting | Military news





The administration of US President Joe Bidens will begin work on renewing relations between the United States and its European allies when NATO defense ministers take part in meetings this week.

The two-day meeting, to be held by teleconference Wednesday and Thursday, is expected to set a more cooperative tone in transatlantic relations as Bidens Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin makes his debut.

Biden will also deliver remarks at the annual Munich Security Conference at the end of the week.

You have such a big difference between Donald Trump and Joe Biden in their attitude towards Europe, said James Goldgeier, professor of international relations at the American University in Washington, DC.

It makes a big difference that we now have a president engaged in transatlantic relations, Goldgeier told Al Jazeera, adding that Biden has been steeped in these issues for decades, so it’s a relief to Europeans.

A greater emphasis on working with allies will be a departure from the more confrontational approach of the previous Trump administration.

Trump had repeatedly confronted NATO countries with demands they were spending more on defense and had further angered European leaders by repeatedly making unilateral decisions and expecting US allies to do so. accept.

Trump was the most anti-European president of the postwar years. He viewed the allies as harmful, Goldgeier said.

Discussions during the NATO Defense Ministerial are expected to revolve around a set of proposals presented by a NATO 2030 Study Group calling for the alliance to adapt to changing security conditions.

Fighting Russia remains NATO’s main challenge, but China’s growing influence, including its purchase of the Greek port of Piraeus, is a new concern. The global coronavirus pandemic and climate change are also on the agenda.

This week’s meeting will turn into something of a leaders’ meeting, which Biden can hopefully attend in person over the summer, said Rachel Ellehuus, deputy director of the Europe, Russia and Eurasia program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a US-based think tank.

Austin and his counterparts will initially focus at Wednesday’s meeting on internal affairs, how are we on the division of responsibilities, how are we on our posture of deterrence and defense, Ellehuus told Al Jazeera.

A key first test of US relations within the alliance will come on Thursday during defense ministers’ deliberations on Afghanistan, Ellehuus said.

The Biden administration is reviewing a peace deal between the Afghan government and the Taliban in negotiations encouraged by the Trump administration that calls for the withdrawal of all foreign troops from Afghanistan by May 1.

Lately, the Taliban have stepped up their attacks on civilian targets, leading Biden officials and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to condemn the level of violence in Afghanistan as unacceptable.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg calls for renewal of the transatlantic alliance and proposes a new agenda for NATO for the next 10 years [File: Francois Lenoir/Reuters]At a press conference on Monday, Stoltenberg suggested that the timetable for the withdrawal of 10,000 NATO troops from Afghanistan would be changed.

The alliance will not withdraw until the time is right, Stoltenberg said. He also stressed that NATO is committed to providing funding and support for training Afghan government security forces until 2024.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told a press conference on Feb.12 that Biden had made no decision on the level of troops in Afghanistan. Austin would use the consultations with his NATO counterparts to help make recommendations to Biden, Kirby said.

Nothing has changed as we continue to review the status of the agreement and the degree of compliance by the parties and that no decisions have been made on the force structure, Kirby told reporters at the Pentagon.

NATO’s training mission in Iraq will also be discussed in meetings this week, Stoltenberg said on Monday.

I expect ministers to agree to launch an expanded mission, with more training and counseling of Allied personnel in more security establishments across the country. The mission will expand gradually, in response to the situation, he said.

