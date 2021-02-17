Creative industry treated as’post-consideration’ by the British government after Brexit | Brexit





The creative industry was faced with the results of the government’s no-deal Brexit, followed by a parliamentary hearing about the impact of EU visas on artists and crew.

At a digital, cultural, media and sports committee hearing, lawmakers told DCMS Secretary Caroline Dinenage that her department was subject to ex post consideration by the government and that the creative industry was not prioritized during Brexit negotiations. British economy.

As a department you think almost later. [the cultural sector] Julian Knight, chairman of the DCMS committee, said the world’s leading part of the UK economy is basically left to withstand no-deal Brexit.

Dinenage said DCMS plays a pivotal role in unifying all other government departments, but added that some departments don’t always work cooperatively.

The committee held two sessions to discuss the preparation of EU visas for artists and cultural workers, which created a bureaucracy that incurred a visa-related cost of 600 for one British pianist to perform at a concert in Spain.

Chief executive Lindsay Duthie of the British Productions Guild said that European productions, such as Game of Thrones, partially filmed in Northern Ireland, are more likely to completely avoid the UK due to the extra cost.

People with companies might be based in European centers to avoid the practice, but we don’t want that to happen, she said.

Lawmakers asked Dine Nage if the restrictions on artists coming to Britain from the EU were part of the Home Office’s ideological push to fulfill election promises to regain British borders.

Dinenage said lawmakers were barking the wrong tree, and the Interior Ministry would have been very interested in the visa offer being proposed by the EU if it were a solid guarantee.

Earlier, Deborah Annetts, chief executive of the Incorporated Society of Musicians, said the government should provide cast iron advice to musicians wishing to work in European member states that currently have different entry requirements for UK performances.

She said: They are aware of the issues with mobility and Carnet, the two most important things in the current music field. They have to sort this out; Not so far.

Dinenage has confirmed that there are currently no ongoing negotiations with individual EU member states regarding entry requirements, visas and work permits for artists, musicians or technical crew.

Sir Ian McKellen, Julie Walters, and some of the British theater celebrities this week signed an open letter appealing to the Prime Minister to review visa rules, saying it was a major hurdle to be addressed urgently.

Previously, you could travel to Europe without a visa. Now we have to pay hundreds of pounds, fill out the form, spend weeks filling out the form and waiting for approval to get the job done.

