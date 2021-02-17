Boeing backs Trump’s aircraft emission rules challenged by US states





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Boeing Co on Tuesday backed the very first fuel efficiency standards for new aircraft finalized by the Trump administration in its final days that a dozen U.S. states contested as too lenient, and that the President Joe Bidens’ administration is currently reviewing.

FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, August 7, 2019. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid / File Photo

America’s largest aircraft maker has petitioned a U.S. appeals court in Washington for leave to intervene on behalf of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which is being sued over its decision to finalize the first-ever standards regulating aircraft greenhouse gas emissions. The plaintiffs, 12 states, the District of Columbia and three environmental groups, want tougher emissions rules.

States said last fall that the EPA’s rule delayed existing technology by more than 10 years and would result in no GHG reductions from the status quo.

Airplanes have been the biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions in unregulated transportation. In 2016, the United Nations International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) adopted global aircraft emissions standards for manufacturers of small and large aircraft, including Airbus SE and Boeing Co, both of which approved the rules.

Boeing noted that the ICAO emissions standardization effort began under the administration of former President Barack Obamas, of which Biden was vice-president.

The aircraft manufacturer argued that it is essential that the rules are reasonably achievable, given the billions of dollars it costs to design, build and certify new aircraft.

Regulatory reversal attempts directly aligned with successful international cooperative efforts to tackle climate change, supported by more than 190 countries, will only deter future international agreements, Boeing said in a statement.

The EPA declined to comment on Boeings’ filing.

In January, the EPA Trump said he did not expect the rule to result in emission reductions and did not anticipate that it would cause manufacturers to make technical improvements to their planes that did not occur. not produced otherwise.

The Environmental Defense Fund said the EPA’s do nothing rule was grossly inadequate in light of the climate crisis.

The new rules apply to new type designs from January 2020 and to airplanes in production or those whose type certificates have been changed from 2028.

The planes covered by the rule represent 10% of greenhouse gas emissions from transportation in the United States and 3% of total emissions in the United States.

Separately, industry group Aerospace Industries Association (AIA), in a letter released Tuesday, urged the Biden administration to continue prioritizing multilateral solutions over aircraft emissions.

The AIA has also urged the Federal Aviation Administration to develop regulations to allow US manufacturers to certify planes to the global CO2 standard. Our industry is ready to work with the Biden administration to improve the sustainability of air travel, wrote the AIA.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler and David Gregorio

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos