Ford to sell electric vehicles only in the UK and Europe by 2030





Ford will stop selling cars equipped with all forms of internal combustion engines in the UK and Europe by 2030 in line with the most ambitious regional electrification targets of all large manufacturers.

All passenger car models will have an electric or plug-in hybrid option by 2026, but the company will switch to 100% electric by the end of the decade, the US automaker announced Wednesday.

Ford’s European President Stuart Rowley told FT: “We expect that most vehicles will already be battery powered by 2026.

Ford is investing $22 billion in electrical technology worldwide by 2025, and this announcement makes the group that promises to sell electricity by 2030 in Europe, making it the largest automaker to date.

Volvo cars, which are smaller than Ford, are expected to be fully electric globally by 2030, and General Motors, which withdrew from Europe in 2017, expects all passenger cars to be free of emissions by 2035.

Ford’s commercial vehicles, including Transit van and Ranger pickup trucks, will have electric and hybrid options on all models by 2024, but a final phasing out date for existing engine sales has yet to be set.

By the end of the decade, two-thirds of van and pickup sales are expected to be hybrid or battery powered.

Ford’s British engine plant in Dagenham produces diesel engines for the Transit and Ranger. This means the factory has a “very important road ahead”.

He did not comment on whether Ford will make its own batteries at the current factory or continue to purchase batteries from suppliers, he added, but added that all manufacturers engine sites across Europe will be “part of the transition” to electricity.

Europe is a major market for electric vehicles, overtaking China last year as the world’s largest plug-in car market, and sales are expected to grow further as EU emission regulations tighten over the past decade.

One in ten cars sold in Europe and the United States last year were electric or plug-in hybrids as automakers increased sales to meet their 2020 CO2 targets.

The UK has already pledged to phase out the sale of all cars that only use gasoline or diesel by 2030 and ban the sale of vehicles with exhaust pipe emissions by 2035.

Rowley said that Ford did not say when to stop European imports of the classic muscle car Mustang, but said the model was included in its promise to phase out the sale of cars with engines by 2030.

Ford, which will begin delivery of Mustang Mach-E battery cars in the region later this quarter, will use Volkswagen’s electric vehicle technology to build its first European battery model in Cologne, Germany from 2023.

The pair is forming a global alliance to cut costs by sharing some technology for electrical and autonomous systems.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos