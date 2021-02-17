Judge Keeps Clay County Man Jailed on U.S. Capitol Riot Charges





Several firearms were found at his home during his arrest.

ORANGE PARK, Florida Editor’s Note: The above video is from a previous article dated February 10, 2021.

An Orange Park man arrested last week for his role in the Jan.6 riot on the U.S. Capitol will remain in jail until confronted by a judge in Washington, a Jacksonville judge said on Tuesday.

I must take into consideration the nature and circumstances of the offense, said US magistrate Monte C. Richardson before ordering the detention without bail of Adam Avery Honeycutt, 39.

Honeycutt, a bond slave, is the first of four people recently brought to federal court in Jacksonville on riot charges who were not released after an initial hearing.

He has been charged, like others, with two offenses, often charges on which it is easier to organize his release before trial.

But Richardson, who has not dealt with the other cases, said the mob attack on the Capitol was quite worrying and that he was not convinced the circumstances warranted Honeycutts’ release.

You will agree that entering the U.S. Capitol is serious business, the judge replied after defense attorney Lewis Lee Lockett pointed out that the specific part of a law used to charge Honeycutt applies to parade or picketing. in the building, without acting violently.

A policeman and four civilians died in chaos when supporters of former President Donald Trump closed the Capitol for several hours as Congress certified the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Richardson spoke out against Honeycutt’s release after a hearing in which a prosecutor described four handguns, three rifles and 5,000 rounds of ammunition that FBI agents found when they arrested him at his home . U.S. Assistant Prosecutor Laura Cofer Taylor also said officers found marijuana and drug pipes and Honeycutt said he regularly smokes marijuana.

Taylor said video from the Capitol on the day of the attack showed Honeycutt leaving the building through a broken window and appeared to be one of many people in another image carrying a 12 to 15 foot board she said the rioters were trying to rape. a door.

Lockett said the footage was not part of the case the FBI presented in its original court file, called a statement of facts.

According to the file, FBI agents looked into Honeycutt after two people passed on advice about Washington posts to its Facebook page. According to the file, officers found a video apparently shot inside the Capitol and a photo of a broken furniture leg with a barcode property sticker stamped with SENATE SERGEANT AT ARMS 202-228-4357.

Saying he later tried to downplay his involvement, the record indicates that Honeycutt posted the following message on Facebook four days after the riot: I appreciate all the concern. But don’t worry, I didn’t participate in the violence. I just documented the story. Damn, I was at the food truck when the s — hit the fan.

You can find out more about our news partners at the Florida Times-Union.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos