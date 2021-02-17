UK Infects Up To 90 Healthy Volunteers With Covid In World’s First Clinical Trial | World news





The world’s first coronavirus human challenge study will begin in the UK within a month after being approved by the UK’s clinical trial ethics agency, according to the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Department (Beis).

This includes up to 90 carefully selected healthy adult volunteers aged 18 to 30 who are exposed to Covid-19 in a safe and controlled environment.

Early experiments aim to identify the minimum amount of virus needed to cause an infection, examine the body’s immune response, and explore how the virus is transmitted from person to person.

Participants are closely monitored by medical staff and scientists 24 hours a day after exposure to the virus. The team added that the virus used would not be a virus that appeared recently, but a strain that was circulating in the UK last year.

We hope that this experiment will help support the epidemic response by providing doctors with a more understanding of Covid-19, such as the immune response needed to provide protection against disease, and supporting vaccine and treatment development. Those interested in participating have been asked to express their interest through the UK Covid Challenge website.

The study, backed by an investment of 33.6 million from the UK government, will expose participants who received the Covid vaccine to the virus after the initial trial is over.

Challenge exams are not new. This approach previously played an important role in the development of treatments for other diseases ranging from cholera to flu.

Division Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the study is an important component of the effort to address the Covid issue.

Although very positive progress has been made in vaccine development, we want to find the best and most effective vaccines that can be used in the long term, he said.

These human challenge studies will be conducted in the UK and could accelerate scientists’ knowledge of the impact of coronavirus on people and ultimately promote the rapid development of vaccines.

Dr Chris Chiu, Head of Research at Imperial College London, said: We help volunteers aged 18 to 30 participate in this study and understand how the virus infects people and how it is transmitted successfully between us. I am asking to give.

Our ultimate goal is to establish the most effective vaccines and treatments to fight this disease, but we need volunteers to support this work.

