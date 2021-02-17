Death toll rises as severe winter storm sweeps across United States weather news





Millions of people are without power as a winter storm grips the southern and central United States, with the death toll rising to 20 from record cold weather.

More than 20 storm-related deaths were recorded on Tuesday, as storm warnings were issued in parts of Oklahoma, Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas and the hardest-hit state in the Texas.

More than 2,700 U.S. flights had been canceled by noon Tuesday, conducted by two Texas airports, with more than 800 canceled at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and more than 700 at Bush Intercontinental in Houston.

In Texas, where freezing conditions prompted utility companies to implement rotating power outages, a woman and girl died of carbon monoxide poisoning after using a car to generate heat , according to NBC News.

On Monday in Houston, a homeless man may have been killed by exposure, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Department, and the city’s police chief said another man was found dead after an exposure potential at low temperatures.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday pledged to provide additional emergency resources to those affected by the historic storm.

He also thanked road workers, highway patrol officers and first responders who act quickly under horrific conditions to save lives, according to a White House statement.

Electricity networks overwhelmed

The storm that overwhelmed power grids and brought the southern plains to a standstill on Tuesday brought heavy snowfall and freezing rain to New England and the Deep South and left temperatures extremely low.

Wind chill warnings have been extended from Canada to Mexico, where four million people have lost electricity.

Time has also threatened to affect countries’ COVID-19 vaccination efforts, with the Biden administration saying delays in vaccine shipments and deliveries were likely.

Bethany Fischer, right, rests her head on her husband Nic’s shoulder, as she stayed at a church warming center in Houston on Tuesday [David J Phillip/AP Photo]The National Weather Service was very surprised at how quickly this storm has intensified and by the time of the night when most people are home and in bed it creates a very dangerous situation, said the director of emergency services, Ed Conrow.

The worst power outages in the United States occurred in Texas, affecting more than 2 million homes and businesses. More than 250,000 people also lost power in parts of the Appalachians, and another 200,000 were without power following an ice storm in northwestern Oregon, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks the utility outage reports.

Texas officials have requested 60 generators from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and planned to prioritize hospitals and nursing homes. The state has opened 35 shelters to more than 1,000 occupants, the agency said.

More than 500 people sought warmth at a shelter in Houston. Mayor Sylvester Turner said other warming centers have been closed because they lost electricity.

After losing power on Monday, Natalie Harrell said she, her boyfriend and four children took shelter in a furniture store in Houston. The store’s warming center provided people with food, water, and electricity to recharge essential electronics.

It’s worse than a hurricane, Harrell said. I think we’re going to be more days without light, that’s what it looks like.

Utilities from Minnesota to Texas have implemented continual blackouts to ease the burden on power grids that must meet the extreme demand for heat and electricity.

Those seeking shelter from freezing temperatures receive a meal in a makeshift shelter at the Methodist Church in Travis Park in San Antonio [Eric Gay/AP Photo]Power outages lasting over an hour began around dawn Tuesday for Oklahoma City and more than a dozen other communities, shutting down heaters, ovens and electric lights as temperatures hovered around minus 22 degrees Celsius (-8 Fahrenheit).

Oklahoma Gas & Electric has canceled plans for additional power outages, but urged users to set thermostats no higher than 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit), avoid using large electrical appliances, and turn off lights or appliances not in use.

The power outages in the Nebraskas came in some of the coldest weather on record: in Omaha, the temperature hit a low of minus 30 Celsius (-23 Fahrenheit) overnight, the coldest in 25 years.

The Southwest Power Pool, a utility group spanning 14 states, said outages were a last resort to preserve the reliability of the power system as a whole.

Bad weather affects the vaccination campaign

Several cities have experienced record lows: in Minnesota, the Hibbing / Chisholm weather station recorded minus 39 degrees Celsius (minus 38 degrees Fahrenheit). Sioux Falls in South Dakota has dropped to minus 32 Celsius (minus 26 Fahrenheit).

Authorities pleaded with residents to stay at home on Tuesday. About 100 school systems have closed, delayed opening, or moved to distant classrooms in Alabama, where forecasters said conditions may not improve until temperatures exceed freezing on Wednesday after- midday.

People line up to enter the Fiesta supermarket on February 16, 2021 in Houston [Go Nakamura/Getty Images/AFP]The blackouts forced a county in Texas to scramble to administer more than 8,000 doses of Modernas coronavirus vaccine after a public health facility lost power early Monday and its back-up generator also failed, Rafael said Lemaitre, spokesperson for Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

County officials distributed the doses that could have been spoiled to three hospitals, Rice University and the county jail because there were large groups of people available at those locations along with the necessary medical personnel.

It’s incredible. I am very grateful, said Harry Golen, a sophomore university student who waited almost four hours with his friends, much of it in the cold, and was among the last people to get the vaccine, who otherwise would not have reached the students before March or April. .

Texas officials said more than 400,000 doses currently expected will not arrive until at least Wednesday due to the storm.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos