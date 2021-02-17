UK and Australia partner to accelerate advanced materials integration





Defense research and development relations between Britain and Australia are already strong, but further strengthened by bilateral international programs aimed at accelerating the integration of advanced materials into military platforms.

A team of nine partners from both countries received Phase 2 funding from the UK and Australian governments totaling $1.48 million (A$282 million) to create innovative proposals including composites consolidation, structural bonding adhesives, high-temperature structure bonding and armor improvement. Developed. system.

Successful consortiums in the UK include:

Foresight Innovations Limited, Hephaestus Consulting, Nottingham Trent University and Matrix Composites TWI Limited University of Surrey and QinetiQ Zentraxa Limited and QinetiQ Australia

The successful Australian teams are:

Western Sydney University, Imperial College London, Metrologi Pty Ltd, UNSW and AirBus Australia Pacific Qinetiq Australia Pty Ltd and RMIT University of New South Wales, Imperial College London, Advanced Composite Structures Australia Pty Ltd, University of Adelaide, Research Institute of Saint-Louis (ISL France) and Materials Science Research Institute RMIT University and BAE Systems Pty Ltd

The program is co-funded by the Australian Next Generation Technology Fund, operated by the DST Group. Department of Defense Resources for the UK’s Strategic Advantage Program. Both countries used a common assessment framework managed by the UKs Defense and Security Accelerator (DASA). The evaluation and coordination of the competition was conducted jointly by the Dstl (Defense Science and Technology Institute) in the UK and the DST group in Australia.

Jeremy Quin MP, UK Secretary of Defense and Procurement, said:

Britain and Australia have a lasting defense relationship. We are excited to work together to ensure that our employees are armed with cutting-edge technology as we face a variety of new challenges.

These jointly challenging projects support our academic and industry partners while representing both countries’ innovative visions for the future.

Australian Defense Minister Melissa Price said the joint research proposal demonstrated close practical cooperation between defense industry and universities across Australia and the UK.

These joint challenge projects not only strengthen the defense relations between the two countries, but also provide support for each defense industry in order to overcome the capacity challenges we face.

Academic and industrial partners are very important to both defense forces. With the Next Generation Technology Fund, the Australian Government is committed to providing men and women serving our country with the best possible abilities.

The joint effort has used approximately $2.5 million ($4.79 million) of aggregated funding so far from the two phases of competition, giving both countries access to international research. Individual proposals were also selected to support country-led interdependence across the subject. The new project starts on fiscal year 2020/21 and runs for up to two years.

