Amulet-Backed Digestive Health in the United States Continues to Expand its Partnership | state





EXTON, Pa., Feb. 17, 2021 / PRNewswire / – US Digestive Health, a management services organization formed to expand access to high-quality, low-cost gastroenterology care, today announced that it had entered into partnerships with four gastroenterology practices in Pennsylvania: Pottstown Ambulatory Center in Pottstown, Brandywine Valley Endoscopy in Downingtown, The Center for GI Health in Sellersville and Hillmont Gastroenterology in Flourtown.

Including these new partnerships, US Digestive Health now oversees a network of gastroenterology providers and services with 26 sites, 13 day surgery centers, 92 physicians, 36 advanced practice providers and more than 700 total employees.

With offices throughout central and southeastern Pennsylvania, including the Greater Philadelphia area, US Digestive Health works hand-in-hand with gastroenterology partners to address the challenges of a healthcare landscape. rapidly changing. By providing innovative technology and business management solutions that reduce administrative burdens and support their financial success, US Digestive Health helps physicians stay focused on delivering quality patient care.

“Despite the challenges we encountered in 2020, we were able to continue our expansion. Particularly exciting is the partnership with these four practices. Each has established an excellent reputation in their respective communities, and we feel privileged to collaborate with them, ”said Jerry Tillinger, CEO of US Digestive Health. “As we grow, our goal remains the same to create true partnerships with our member practices through transparency, clear and regular communication and the sharing of our resources to support their success.

The new locations are:

Pottstown Ambulatory Center

20 N, Sunnybrook Road, Suite 2

Pottstown, Pennsylvania

Brandywine Valley Endoscopy (multiple locations)

150 E. Pennsylvania Avenue

Downingtown, Pennsylvania

Center for GI Health Sellersville (multiple locations)

817 Lawn Avenue

Sellersville, Pennsylvania

Hillmont GI

1811 Bethlehem Pike

Unit C-300

Flourtown, Pennsylvania

Ramsey Frank, partner and co-founder of Amulet, said, “Digestive health in the United States has attracted some of the best practices to the Philadelphia area. The addition of these four exceptional groups continues to show the value that American digestive health brings to their partner practices.

Frank added, “As US Digestive Health’s footprint continues to expand across the United States, we are excited at the prospect of providing potential future partners with the best in business administration services, excellence. clinical and operational support. ”

US Digestive Health was established in 2019 by Amulet Capital Partners, LP (“Amulet”), a private healthcare investment firm based in Greenwich, Connecticut, in partnership with member physician practice partners.

For more information visit https://usdigestivehealth.com/

About digestive health in the United States

As the leading gastroenterology practice on the East Coast, US Digestive Health is at the forefront of rapidly evolving digestive health science, bringing new perspectives to the care, treatment and prevention of digestive disorders. For more information, visit https://usdigestivehealth.com.

Media contact for US Digestive Health

Liz weir

LevLane Advertising

610-401-4825

[email protected]

About Amulet Capital Partners, LP

Amulet Capital Partners, LP is a Greenwich, CT-based mid-market private equity investment firm specializing exclusively in the healthcare industry. Amulet seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation through privately traded investments in companies. Amulet Capital Partners focuses on segments that it believes have the most attractive long-term fundamentals with a target investment size typically between $ 25 million and $ 150 million. For more information, please visit www.amuletcapital.com.

Media contact for Amulet Capital Partners, LP

Melissa Sheer

Kent Place Communications, LLC

917-690-2199

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia: http: //www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amulet-backed-us-digestive-health-continues-partnership-expansion-301229902.html

SOURCE Digestive Health in the United States

