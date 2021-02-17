COVID-19: An additional 738 deaths and more than 12,718-15.9 million first vaccinations in the UK | UK news





The UK has reported another 12,718 coronavirus cases and 738 additional deaths, with nearly 16 million people now getting their first vaccinations.

The number of new infections is more than the 10,625 reported yesterday, but the death toll has declined slightly compared to Tuesday’s 799.

Overall, that number is less than a week ago when 13,013 new cases were confirmed, with 1,001 deaths.

Latest coronavirus updates in the UK and around the world

According to the latest figures, 15,940,972 people now get the first coronavirus vaccine, and 546,165 people get the second vaccine.

It came after a senior health official warned that the number of people with coronavirus in the UK must drop below 50,000 so that the lockdown could be safely mitigated.

The most recent statistics show that 695,400 people nationwide contracted the virus in the week ending February 6.

Chris Hopson, CEO of NHS Providers, stressed that it is “pretty clear” that the infection should be significantly reduced before the situation resumes.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who visited Wales’ vaccination site, continued to pay attention, also emphasizing that ministers were seeing “data not dated” regarding deregulation.

Image: Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Wales’ mass vaccination site

Mr. Johnson said the “roadmap” of the blockade, which will be released on Monday, will be based on a “careful and prudent approach” that ensures that the unlock is “irreversible.”

“We want to go in one direction from now on,” he said.

The PM praised the UK’s “excellent” vaccine launch and said the steady decline in infection rates was “very encouraging,” but warned it was still “early”.

Clive Dix, head of the UK’s Vaccine Task Force on Tuesday, told Sky News that there is enough dose to get every adult two doses by the end of August.

