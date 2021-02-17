COP26 President Visits India to Welcome Climate Leadership





Alok Sharma visited India on his first visit to Asia as former COP26 President. COP26 President met with Indian Prime Ministers and government, business and civil society leaders to discuss common goals. He welcomed India’s renewable power ambitions and visited rooftop solar. plant

COP26 President Honorable Congressman Alok Sharma visited India to strengthen close partnerships and discuss actions on the common challenges of climate change.

During his visit to India this week, Sharma witnessed firsthand India’s ambitious work on renewable energy and had important discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and government leaders including business and civil society.

He also took advantage of this opportunity to build the positive work India and Britain are doing ahead of COP26 held in Glasgow this November.

Sharma congratulated Prime Minister Modi for his personal leadership in climate action and his recent commitment to providing 450 GW of renewable energy by 2030.

After a two-day visit to Delhi, Sharma also welcomed Prime Minister Modis’s establishment of the International Solar Alliance and Disaster Recovery Infrastructure Alliance, co-chaired by Britain.

During his visit, Sharma met with key thinkers and civil society to discuss India’s strong approach to tackling climate change and improving global resilience.

He also spoke with business leaders, highlighting the opportunities offered by a low-carbon economy and encouraging influential companies like Dalmia Cement to promote efforts to introduce science-based net zero emissions targets.

At the end of the visit, Alok Sharma said:

I was inspired by this resolution this week to address the impact of climate change on the Government of India and the wider society. This visit reinforced strong partnerships with important India ahead of COP26.

I firmly believe that India’s strong action will be a catalyst for change and will make others more ambitious in their approach to protecting people and the planet.

Sharma also met senior leaders of the Indian government, including Foreign Ministers, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Power and Renewable Energy Ministers, RK Singh, Sherpa of the G7 and G20, Suresh Prabhu, and India’s Chief Climate Negotiator, and Minister of Environment. , Forests and climate change, Prakash Javadekar.

Sharma and Javadekar discussed several initiatives that India is pursuing to reduce emissions and tackle the impacts of climate change.

Helping communities and countries adapt to the worst impacts of climate change by strengthening access to funding and expertise for resilience and adaptation is a priority for the UK COP26 Presidency. During his visit, Sharma stressed that he needed partners around the world to meet his climate fiscal commitments.

Sharma visits the India Habitat Center, where rooftop solar installations funded by UK development capital help save about 20,000 (over 20 Lakh Rupees) and reduce CO2 emissions by 300 tonnes per year with 250kWp rooftop solar power plants. I did.

Alok Sharma added:

We want to use COP26 to drive a global transition to renewable energy, so Im excited to see this pioneering UK-India Climate Cooperation in action.

India is showing impressive leadership when it comes to renewable power and we hope other countries will see this case and think ahead of COP26. India’s expertise will be of tremendous value to the global debate on the clean energy transition.

The details of the COP26 presidential meeting with Prime Minister Modi can be found at GOV.UK.

It ends.

Editor’s Note: As the host of COP26, the UK sets a strong example for climate action, and its legally binding goal is to reduce emissions to zero by 2050. Between 1990 and 2018, the UK has grown its economy by 75%, cutting emissions by almost half. %, and by 2025 it will completely reduce coal use in the power sector. The UK has pledged to double its international climate finance to at least 11.6 billion over the next five years to help developing countries take action. In November, the UK will host the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow with its partner Italy. This will provide an opportunity for the world to come together and take urgent action. Britain will set an example in this unprecedented period. Following science, the UK will invest in green recovery that creates sustainable jobs and addresses urgent and related issues related to public health, climate change and biodiversity loss. The UK is committed to driving action ahead of COP26 by working with all nations and joining forces with civil society, business and people at the forefront of climate change.

