COVID-19 vaccines: in the United States up to 1.7 million per day on average





Biden is on the verge of surpassing his goal of 100 million shots in his first 100 days, but the pace needs to pick up even more to vaccinate most adults by the end of the summer.

WASHINGTON The United States immunizes an average of 1.7 million Americans a day against the coronavirus, up from less than a million a month ago.

New figures from the White House show the steady increase in the pace of vaccinations compared to President Joe Bidens’ first month in office.

Much of the increase, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, comes from people receiving their second dose of vaccines approved by Moderna and Pfizer.

The pace of first dose vaccinations has been largely stable over the past few weeks, hovering around an average of 900,000 injections per day.

Biden is on track to surpass his goal of 100 million injections in his first 100 days in office, though the pace needs to pick up even more to meet his plan to vaccinate nearly all adults here. the end of summer.

The Bidens administration announced on Tuesday that it was increasing supplies of coronavirus vaccine sent to states to 13.5 million doses per week.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said this represented a 57% increase from when Biden took office nearly a month ago on January 20.

Psaki also said the administration was doubling the amount of vaccine sent to pharmacies across the country to 2 million doses per week as part of a program to expand access to neighborhoods.

The White House added that drugmaker Johnson & Johnson has only a few million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in inventory, ready for distribution, if the Food and Drug Administration grants it emergency approval.

Coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients is looking to lower expectations about the impact of approving the promising one-dose vaccine, which could occur in the coming weeks. The company has pledged to deliver 100 million sufficient doses to 100 million Americans by the end of June.

Harsh winter conditions in parts of the country are expected to cause delays in vaccine shipments and deliveries.

Administration said weather conditions are expected to affect shipments from a FedEx facility in Memphis, Tennessee, and a UPS facility in Louisville, Ky. The two facilities serve as vaccine shipping hubs for several states.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other federal agencies work with jurisdictions, as well as manufacturing and shipping partners, to assess weather conditions and to help compensate for potential delivery delays and cancellations.

