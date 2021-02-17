Japanese CEOs and Employees Charged with Swindling US Navy and Dumping Sewage into Ocean | OPA





Three Japanese nationals, including the Chairman and CEO of the Japanese company Kanto Kosan Co. Ltd. (Yokohama-based Kanto Kosan) were indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury in connection with an alleged long-standing plan to defraud the US Navy and pollute Japanese waters by dumping contaminated, withdrawn water into the ocean. US Navy ships.

Sojiro Imahashi, Chairman and CEO of Kanto Kosan, Tsuyoshi Ifuku and Yuki Yamamiya have been charged with one count of conspiracy to make false statements, commit ocean dumping and commit major fraud against the United States; four counts of major fraud against the United States; and six counts of submitting false statements.

The defendants deceived the United States Navy by willfully failing to meet the company’s obligations under $ 120 million in contracts with the Department of Defense that were intended, among other things, to ensure that the company not only provided required services. to the Navy, but also complied with essential environmental protection measures, said Acting Deputy Attorney General Nicholas L. McQuaid for the Criminal Division of Justice Departments. The Criminal Division will continue its efforts to protect the integrity of military contracts and protect taxpayer dollars.

The defendants deserve to be held fully accountable for their alleged scheme to illegally dump sewage as it threatened the integrity of the Department of the Navy’s procurement process, degraded the fighter’s readiness and wasted money taxpayer and valuable investigative resources, NCIS Far East said. Field office special agent in charge Tim Mahew. NCIS remains committed to working with DCIS and our federal and international law enforcement partners to eradicate crimes that threaten the communities where our DON staff live and work.

The alleged conduct of the accused in this case posed a threat to the critical strategic alliance between the United States and our valued partner country, Japan, said Special Agent in Charge Stanley A. Newell of the Office of Transnational Operations for the United States. Defense Criminal Investigation Service (DCIS). Dedicated DCIS Special Agents, along with our investigative partners in the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, will relentlessly investigate and bring to justice anyone who defrauds the Department of Defense and threatens U.S. military readiness.

According to the indictment, between approximately 2007 and 2020, Kanto Kosan received contracts from the United States Navy worth approximately $ 120 million, with tens of millions related to disposal, treatment and the disposal of contaminated oily wastewater (OWW) generated by the US Navy. ships to Yokosuka, Sasebo and Okinawa. Under the contracts, Kanto Kosan was generally required to treat the OWW in accordance with Japanese environmental regulations before discharging it into the ocean.

The indictment alleges that Kanto Kosan, acting through the defendants, transferred OWW to processing barges, on which Kanto Kosan was supposed to use various methods to process and clean the OWW before dumping it into the ‘ocean. To ensure that rejected OWWs met Japanese environmental standards, US Navy contracts generally required Kanto Kosan to conduct semi-annual sampling and testing of effluent discharges from the processing barge.[s]. . . in a laboratory certified by the Japanese regulatory authority. . . and provide copies of the test results to [the U.S. Navy]. . . within five (5) working days of receipt of the results from the accredited Japanese laboratory. Compliance with the environmental testing regime defined in the contracts was one of the standards by which Kanto Kosans’ performance was measured.

The indictment alleges that in about 2007 the defendants and others decided that instead of treating the OWW properly, Kanto Kosan would at least treat the OWW to remove visible contaminants and then discharge the OWW. Poorly treated or untreated OWW in the ocean. To circumvent the testing regime, the defendants ordered a storage tank on the Kanto Kosans OWW process barges to be filled with tap water, then ordered personnel at the environmental testing laboratories that Kanto Kosan hired to take samples from tanks filled with tap water. Kanto Kosan employees also added OWW to tanks filled with tap water on occasion to avoid exposing the diet. As a result, the US Navy was tricked into believing that Kanto Kosan was handling the OWW correctly and paying its bills.

An indictment is only an allegation. All accused are presumed innocent unless and until their guilt is established beyond a reasonable doubt.

NCIS and DCIS have investigated the case. Attorney Michael P. McCarthy of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section is continuing the case.

The Fraud Section is the country’s leading prosecuting authority for complex cases of fraud and corruption in public procurement.

