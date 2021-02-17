US accuses 3 North Koreans of hacking, stealing millions of dollars





The three men were intelligence officers from the General Reconnaissance Bureau, the military intelligence agency that hosts North Korea’s hacking operations. As soon as they leave, three more people will take their places, said Ms Kleine-Ahlbrandt. Deterrence does not work in cyberspace as it does in conventional and nuclear realms because you cannot inflict unacceptable costs.

The charges illustrate how adept North Korea has become in exploiting the cryptocurrency world, as Bitcoin’s value has surpassed $ 50,000 and large corporations and financial institutions have started embracing digital currencies.

The Justice Department accused intelligence officers of luring investors into a fake digital coin investment scheme, stealing cryptocurrencies from financial institutions, and creating malware to target crypto applications. change and take control of the victims’ computers.

Cryptocurrencies have made it easier for Pyongyang to generate illicit income as transactions take place in full or partial anonymity, and the uneven regulatory environment means that cryptocurrency companies are not subject to the same standards and regulations. security than banks, Ms. Kleine- Dit Ahlbrandt.

Mr Jon and Mr Kim were accused of working with Mr Park to implement illegal hacking schemes from North Korea, China and Russia starting in 2014, when they attacked Sony in retaliation for the company’s decision to make and release a film, The Interview, which depicts a plot to assassinate North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un.

The disastrous attack wiped out 70% of the company’s IT capacity, crippled operations and contributed to the resignation of studio president Amy Pascal.

After the Sony attack, prosecutors said, the three men used malware-laden phishing emails to gain access to Bangladesh Bank’s computers, which are connected to the global banking communications system, and ultimately order the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to transfer money from Bangladesh. Bank to accounts controlled by hackers. They were only able to steal $ 81 million because a reserve bank official noticed the word foundation was misspelled, reviewed the transaction and halted the transfer of an additional $ 900 million, documents show. government officials in the case against Mr. Park.

