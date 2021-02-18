Biden and Netanyahu talk about Iran and the US-Israel alliance





Biden also said he hoped to strengthen the partnership, including on defense cooperation, according to the White House reading. The president said it was important for the two countries to work together on regional security issues such as Iran, the White House newspaper said.

Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu discussed the future advancement of the peace accords, the Iranian threat and regional challenges, and agreed to continue their dialogue, according to the statement from Netanyahus’ media adviser. Biden praised Prime Minister Netanyahu for his leadership in the fight against the coronavirus; the two exchanged ideas on ways to deal with the pandemic.

The White House reading said Biden emphasized support for the recent normalization of relations between Israel and countries in the Arab and Muslim world.

Biden told reporters he had a good conversation with Netanyahu but didn’t say more, according to a press report from the Oval Office.

Netanyahu is the first Middle East leader Biden called into office, which has led some in Israel to think Bidens’ decision not to call Netanyahu so far was a snub. Netanyahu was one of the closest international allies to former President Donald Trumps. Trump moved the US Embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv and recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday that the absence of an appeal so far was not an intentional deterrent.

Prime Minister Netanyahu is someone the president has known for some time, she said. Obviously, we have a long and important relationship with Israel, and the president is familiar with it and working on a range of issues that have been mutually engaged for some time. It’s just a reflection of the fact that we’ve been here three and a half weeks, have yet to call on all of the world leaders, and he looks forward to doing so in the coming weeks.

Israel and some Arab Gulf countries opposed to the Iran nuclear deal have called on Biden to give them more weight in future talks with Iran. Ambassadors from some of those countries have argued that they are at greater risk than the United States or other nations involved in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which Trump left in 2018, an Israel-backed initiative. Biden and his associates sought to bring back that deal.

Biden faces several issues in the region, including the lifting of sanctions imposed by Trump on Iran’s central bank and on Iranians who attempted to meddle in the 2020 election. Biden recently said Iran must stop d ‘enrich uranium before the United States lifts the sanctions. Iran has called on the United States to lift sanctions before trying to revive a deal.

Netanyahu and former President Barack Obama under whom Biden served as vice president had a strained relationship. Nethanyahu accused Obama of carrying out a shameful anti-Israel ploy at the United Nations in 2016 in light of the US abstention on a UN Security Council resolution that criticized the construction of Israeli settlements in lands claimed by Palestinians.

Biden had a warm conversation with Netanyahu in November in which the Israeli acknowledged the victory of the president-elect. Biden reiterated his deep commitment to the State of Israel and its security in this appeal, and Netanyahu described a special bond between the United States and Israel as a fundamental component of Israel’s security and its policies, according to a statement from Netanyahus’ media adviser.

Nahal Toosi contributed to this report.

