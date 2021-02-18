Demand for UK Nursing Degrees Increases by a Third Due to the Pandemic | parenting





The Covid epidemic has inspired a new generation of students to become nurses. One-third of colleges are applying to study this topic more than last year, but professional leaders say the increase is only returning to the level it was five years ago.

Statistics show that applications for enrollment in nursing degrees have reached more than 60,000, a figure that rebounded after declining over the years after government support for tuition and living expenses was removed.

Mike Adams, director of the Royal College of Nursing, said the increase was still not enough to fill tens of thousands of NHS nursing vacancies. This begins with providing full tuition and living expenses to ensure that students are not forced to leave due to financial pressure, he said.

Nursing is particularly popular among mature students, with a 39% increase in applications. However, applications for all ages in the UK have increased, and applications for 18 year old graduates have increased by 27% to 16,560.

According to figures from University Admissions Service Ucas, the increase in nursing support is part of the overall increase in applications to start undergraduate studies in the UK from September.

Overall applications increased by 8% to a record 616,360 before the deadline for the university to consider applications equally. Last year, 161,000 applications were received since the initial deadline.

There was strong demand from mature applicants over the age of 21, and that number increased by 24%, reflecting the trend towards older people who opt for further education during the economic downturn by Ucas.

Despite a confusing year when students across the UK expressed their anger at universities and governments dealing with the epidemic, applications for 18-year-olds in the UK rose 11%, reaching almost 43% of the age group for the first time. .

Ucas chief executive Clare Marchant said applicants should not worry about increasing competition for venues. We expect the offer rate to remain high in recent years as universities and colleges take months to plan and flexibly adjust to accommodate the growing number of applicants.

EU student aid plunged 40% after the UK left the block in January. Because of this, UK universities have to pay international tuition fees that are higher than domestic tuition fees.

This is a special interest in Scotland where EU students were previously entitled to free classes. The popularity of some universities among EU applicants has helped to keep their courses viable.

The university is awaiting the Scottish government announcement on whether to convert some of the 92m previously paid EU fees into scholarships, and as a result, some have not yet announced fees they will charge in 2021/22.

The University of Aberdeen, which has the highest percentage of EU students in the UK, has announced its own 8,000 scholarships per year.

Scotland University’s Chief Executive Officer Alastair Sim said: The decline in EU student numbers isn’t as dramatic as many fear, but I don’t know how this will affect individual universities and courses. This makes the need for scholarships for EU students in the Scottish government even more important.

Peter Mathieson, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Edinburgh, said that a significant number of EU applicants and students qualify for a domestic fee of 9,250, sharing the same status as UK students because of their UK residents or citizenship relatives. Than higher international fees.

The Ucas data showed strong demand from international students outside the EU despite the epidemic, and applicants increased by 17%, reaching a record 85,610.

Director of the Institute for Higher Education Policy, Nick Hillman said: The government’s warm approach towards international students is having a particularly positive impact on demand in India, which has been overdue long.

