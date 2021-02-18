Covid struck Britain because of years of conservative rule, Keir Starmer says | Keir Starmer





Keir Starmer, in a major speech on Thursday, will argue that the coronavirus epidemic hit Britain disproportionately because a decade of conservative rule undermined the foundations of our society.

The Labor leader, who has been internally criticized for failing to plan a clear political process in recent weeks, will say that next month the budget for Rishisunax is at a crossroads and should be the moment to diagnose the situation in the UK and begin the process to correct it. that.

We can go back to the same unstable and unequal economy that has been so brutally exposed by the virus, or catch this moment and move on to a completely different future from the past, Starmer says.

He would argue that in the aftermath of the pandemic that killed more than 100,000 people, people in poor communities were disproportionately hit, requiring a Beverage-style re-evaluation of life in England.

The terrible damage the virus has done to health and prosperity has been exacerbated by the weakening of our society’s foundation for over a decade, he says. Now must be a moment to rethink the country we want. Weapon calls such as the Beveridge Report were in the 1940s. This report paved the way for a welfare state.

Boris Johnson has argued that he wants to get a better condition from the epidemic, but the Labor leader will propose a bias on whether to extend the 20-week increase in universal credit introduced a year ago. yesterday.

In contrast, Starmer would say that the epidemic has shifted the axis of economic policy and the Labor Party will not return to business as usual and will seek new relations between government, public and business.

The days when the government only worked to collect and distribute income is over. Mistakes over the past decade have confirmed it, he will say.

I believe people are looking for more from the government like after World War II. They are looking for a government to help them in difficult times, provide security, and build a better future for them and their families. They want a government that knows the value of public services as well as market prices.

Starmer will argue that the Conservatives have undermined the nation’s resilience by curtailing public services and making too many people vulnerable to the epidemic due to inequality, precarious jobs and overcrowded housing.

Allies say he was influenced by Professor Michael Marmots’ groundbreaking work on health inequality. Marmot last commissioned the Labor government to investigate the underlying cause of the drastic difference in healthy life expectancy across the UK.

Reviewing the impact of his work in 2019 against the backdrop of a 10-year austerity, Marmot said a more progressive tax system may be needed to address health inequality. According to one Labor Party source, he recently gave a presentation to the Shadow Cabinet.

Starmer hopes that his criticism of the government that has weakened Britain’s resilience to the epidemic will effectively lay the groundwork for the attack on Tories, as George Osbornes claims that Gordon Brown failed to repair the roof while the sun was shining.

Osborne and David Camerons helped shape the debate after the 2010 general election by succeeding in claiming that the Labor Party mismanaged public finances from accusations of the 2008 financial crisis.

Critics of some of the Labor leaders have argued that he has failed to hit Johnson well enough to mismanage the Covid crisis or link the government’s failure to a broader narrative.

To address this issue, a speech delivered via video link from the Labor Headquarters is also expected to establish a new policy.

Another impact of the Starmers alliance is a speech by the new CBI Director Tony Dankers advocating cooperation between governments and businesses to address issues like the recent economic decarbonization.

One front bench colleague said the speech was moving from focusing solely on Johnson’s incompetence to setting a clear political position. Congressman said he wanted an ideological interest.

Shadow Cabinet Secretary Rachel Reeves recently pledged a wave of insourcing to cancel the massive use of private contracts to perform key public services, and Starmer reaffirmed Labor’s intention to abolish tuition fees, although some internal critics said the policy was Not yet part of a consistent story.

