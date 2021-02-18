Oxford-Cambridge Government Plan to Transform the Arc into the UK’s Fastest Growing Economic Area





Generational plans will unlock the region’s long-term potential, transforming Ark into a world-class place to live and work sustainably. Intent to build the region’s new single voice, Arc Growth Body, to drive and support economic growth

An ambitious plan to unleash the economic and cultural potential of Oxford-Cambridge Arc to become one of the world’s foremost avenues of growth and a global leader in sustainability was announced today (Thursday, February 18) by Housing Secretary Rt Hon. Christopher Pincher.

The spatial framework plan creates thousands of jobs, induces investment, protects and improves the environment, and the infrastructure and beautiful new venues needed to create an area spanning five counties of Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Northamptonshire, Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire. Will help to provide. A better place to live and work.

These results are expected to be released in 2022 and will provide opportunities for communities to shape the long-term future of the region and help them feel the benefits of growth across the region.

The intention to establish the Arc Growth Body will also help you unlock your potential as a global innovation powerhouse by promoting Arc internationally.

With appropriate intervention and investment, regional analysis suggests that by 2050, economic output could double to more than 200 billion.

The government is also considering how additional investments can create jobs, support more housing and support local economic growth to realize the full potential of the local economy and the entire Arc.

Assemblyman Rt Hon Christopher Pincher said:

Oxford-Cambridge Arc is already home to some of the world’s best economic, cultural and scientific assets.

For example, Cambridges, a key indicator of innovation, has the highest patent filing rate in the UK, while nearby Milton Keynes is the fastest growing city in the US.

We want to reach our full potential and take the region to the next level of the Renaissance, and our plans will drive investment where it is needed and create well-designed, inclusive and vibrant places and communities as growth progresses.

With TheOxCamspatial framework, we can create positive plans for growth and look forward to working with our local partners over the coming months to strengthen our vision and approach to Arc.

Assemblyman Barry Wood, chairman of The Arc Leaders Group and leader of the Cherwell District Committee, said:

With today’s announcement, the government welcomes the continued efforts of the Oxford, Cambridge Ark.

We look forward to working with local residents and local partners to provide an economy suitable for everyone based on a high-quality natural environment. This includes planning and promoting truly inclusive and sustainable development that provides real benefits to communities and the environment now and in the future.

The Arc is already home to over 2 million jobs and provides a place to live for more than 3.7 million residents.

The success of Arcs is the ability of the country to meet the challenges and opportunities facing the next century, including national prosperity in the UK, international competitiveness, climate change, support for change in natural recovery technologies to fight COVID-19, and prevention of future epidemics. Is the key.

This regional success builds on the work of the government that has helped millions of people continue to support their families as part of a job plan to protect, support and create jobs.

Additional information

Oxford to Cambridge (OxCam) Arc is the name of an intergovernmental initiative that supports future plans consisting of five counties: Oxfordshire, Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire. These include:

Three county councils: Oxfordshire, Northamptonshire and Cambridgeshire. 17 district councils: Oxford City, South Oxfordshire, White Horse Valley, West Oxfordshire, Cherwell, Northampton, South Northamptonshire, Daytree, Wellingborough, Kettering, Kobe, East Northamptonshire, Cambridge City, South Cambridgeshire, Hunting Dunshire, Fenland and East Cambridgeshire; 6 single authorities: Buckinghamshire, Milton Keynes, Luton, Bedford, Central Bedfordshire and City of Peterborough; Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Unified Authority.

The Oxford-Cambridge Arc is a unique place with state-of-the-art research, world-renowned science and technology clusters, and some of America’s most productive cities and cities.

Oxford and Cambridge are the world’s leading research and innovation centers. There are 10 major higher education institutions including Cranfield University, Open University, Oxford University and the University of Cambridge’s world-class learning centers with world-class expertise in automotive and aerospace engineering.

The Ark contains a vibrant natural environment and rich cultural heritage, and is home to some of the fastest growing and most innovative countries.

A key indicator of innovation, Cambridge’s patent filing rate is the highest in the UK, over 12 times the national average. Milton Keynes is the fastest growing city in the United States. The work, testing, and treatment of the COVID-19 vaccine is the latest example in Arcs’ unique innovation and business environment, leading the effort to tackle global challenges.

The Arc provides an important opportunity for governments and partners to work together to support the harmonious provision of improved connectivity, productivity and place-making, while pioneering environmental standards and improvements are provided and the government’s 25-year environmental plan Let it run.

The reason Ark is desirable as a place to live, visit, work and invest is in part due to the quality of the local environment, the nature of the rich and diverse landscape, and the resulting high value of the local natural capital.

Space framework

The spatial framework establishes plans and policies along with the state of the national planning policy. Based on a long-term, strategic approach to regional-wide growth plans, it will help improve the arc as a place to live and work, unlocking the long-term potential of the region in a sustainable manner. This will give the community an opportunity to shape the long-term future of the region and will help to feel the benefits of growth throughout the region.

Today we are issuing a policy document outlining the approach we want to take, including:

High-level scope of the framework, including the framework development schedule, methods of community participation and cooperation with local partners, the environment, infrastructure, economic growth and planning for new homes and places-creating. By leveraging the world-renowned assets of the growing agency Oxford-Cambridge Arc, you can drive the UK’s economic recovery. This is why the government today (February 18) announced it would set up a growth organization on the Oxford-Cambridge. This will give Arc a clear economic leadership voice. The announcement is based on government support for the region, including connecting communities through East West Rail and supporting long-term plans for sustainable growth through spatial frameworks. The government will work with local partners to ensure that the Growth Body is tailored to the opportunities unique to the region.

