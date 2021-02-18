Mid-February results of COVID-19 REACT-1 study released





As part of the largest COVID-19 study, more than 85,400 volunteers in the UK were tested between February 4 and 13, 2021. Initial findings by Imperial College London and Ipsos MORI showed that infections have declined by more than two-thirds in the last REACT report, and the infection level of 196 people is still high, and everyone is pushing rules to further contain the infection and reduce pressure on the NHS. It is important to keep following.

Interim results of REACT-1’s 9th report, one of the country’s largest studies of COVID-19 infection in the UK, were published today by Imperial College London and Ipsos MORI.

More than 85,400 volunteers surveyed infection levels in the general population in the UK from February 4th to 13th. According to the findings, the UK infection rate has declined significantly since the January report.

These latest findings show the impact of obstruction restrictions on infection reduction across the country. The infection rate remains high with more people admitted than the peak in April, and the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is about 1,600 per day. It is important that everyone stays at home and continues to play a role by being vaccinated when invited.

Key findings from the 9th REACT study are:

The national prevalence rate decreased by 2/3 from 1.57% to 0.51% compared to the last REACT report from January 6th to 22nd. Regional prevalence fell in all areas compared to the end of the last report and today’s interim survey, compared to the last REACT report from January 6th to 22nd. It was highest in the northwest (1.38% to 0.91%) and northeast (1.22% to 0.82%), last January in London (2.83% to 0.54), West Midlands (1.66% to 0.33%), and East England (1.78% to 0.54%). %), Southeast (1.61% to 0.30%), East Midlands (1.16% to 0.51%). The decline in Yorkshire was small and the prevalence of Humber (0.80% to 0.61%) decreased significantly across all age groups compared to the last REACT report from January 6th to 22nd. Over the age of 65, the prevalence fell from 0.93% to 0.30%. The highest prevalence rates are 18 to 24 years old (0.89%), 5 to 12 years old (0.86%), living in poverty areas, while areas with higher Asian ethnic populations are associated with increased prevalence of medical and caregiving Telecommuters were more likely to test positive than other workers.

Health and Social Affairs Minister Matt Hancock said:

These results show encouraging signs that the infection is currently going in the right direction nationwide, but we must remain vigilant.

The number of cases and hospitalizations has more than 20,000 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, so it’s important that we all be vigilant and follow the rules as the vaccination rollout keeps pace.

I urge everyone to keep remembering their hands, faces, and spaces at home and get a jab when invited.

Vaccination programs continue to expand to protect as many people as possible, and while more than 15 million people have been vaccinated, it is not yet known whether vaccination will stop the virus from spreading to others. It will also take some time before the burden on the hospital is reduced by the impact of the immunization program.

It is important that everyone keeps following the rules, stays at home, reduces contact with others, and maintains a social distance to remember hands, faces and spaces.

Professor Paul Elliott, program director at Imperial, said:

These encouraging results show that lockdown measures effectively contain infections. Reassured that the decrease in the number of infections has occurred in all age groups and most of the country. The trends we’ve observed are good news, but every effort should be made to contain the infection by sticking to measures designed to protect us and our health systems.

Kelly Beaver, Managing Director of Public Relations at Ipsos MORI, said:

The decline in fashion in the last REACT round is very welcome. This is a very big decline, especially in London. However, it is important that we continue to follow all measures set by the government so that we can continue to confirm further cuts and fight the pandemic.

This report is the latest in REACT research commissioned by DHSC and conducted by a world-class team of scientists, clinicians and researchers from Imperial College London, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, and Ipsos MORI.

Background information

Read more about the Real-time Assessment of Community Transmission (REACT) work program

This study corresponds to Pillar 4 of the COVID-19 National Testing Program, which focuses on mass surveillance of the general population.

See REACT-1 study at GOV.UK.

