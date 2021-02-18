British nightlife is on the verge of extinction without government support





The UK nightlife scene is on the verge of extinction without urgent financial aid and the government has been warned.

Today, a group of 40 inter-party lawmakers urged Prime Minister and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to present a package of sectoral grants and to come up with a detailed roadmap for reopening to prevent irreversible losses for the enterprise.

They added that the collapse of nightclubs and bars would create ghost towns across the country and hinder economic recovery.

Boris Johnson is expected to come up with a lockdown mitigation plan on February 22, including a target date to resume other parts of the economy.

Britain’s night economy has been hit hardest by the epidemic, and many places remain closed since the first shutdown in March last year.

Those who could resume were faced with several restrictions, including a curfew, six rules, mandatory table service, and a requirement for a meal with alcohol.

New report

A report released today by the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for the night economy highlights the impact of this move, resulting in a duplicate of 37% of employees in the average company in the sector.

In the second half, businesses averaged only 28% of their annual sales before Corona 19.

Jeff Smith, chairman of APPG and former DJ, warned that if the venue is closed, there is a danger of leaving the city center and British towns that look like ghost towns.

The world’s best nightclubs, pubs, bars and live music venues are the cornerstone of our community. They drive a lot of economic activity locally and nationally, he said, bringing hope, joy and entertainment to millions across the UK.

If the government is serious about the level-up agenda, it must act now to save this sector and not cause enormous damage to the country’s social structure.

These calls were echoed by UK Music’s CEO Jamie Njoku-Goodwin, who urged Boris Johnson to include live music on the roadmap for the end of the blockade.

We don’t ask for a brief resumption before it’s safe to do so, he said, but for our division to survive this epidemic, we need urgent clarity over the next few months and a bit of indication of when live music will be back. .

The industry has called for nightlife venues and live events to form an integral part of the government’s plan to use a high-volume, rapid Covid test to ease restrictions.

