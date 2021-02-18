Can the National Infrastructure Bank change the UK?





As part of the last expenditure review, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak released details from the National Infrastructure Bank (NIB) who believes the UK is critical to meeting its climate change ambitions and its net zero carbon targets for 2050.

More details are expected to be included in the March 3 budget, but in the meantime, the National Infrastructure Strategy (NIS) has proposed that the UK will replace some activities of the European Investment Bank (EIB) leaving the European Union as part of its banking role. . , Providing targeted support that is better aligned with the goals of the UK government.

In the preface to the NIS, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: About half of all infrastructure spending is private, especially in energy, water and telecommunications. We will create a new national infrastructure bank to jointly invest with private sector partners to reduce policy uncertainty that holds back investment.

So, can the NIB successfully leverage the future of sustainable investment across the UK, especially when the early UK green investment banks appear to have failed?

A Timely Boost For Britain’s Net Ambition

Last year, the UK100, a network of provincial and regional councils and authoritative leaders, called for a plan similar to the NIB. Certain net zero development banks wanted to begin their journey to 2050.

A report published with Siemens showed how 5 billion investments could invest $100 billion in sustainable energy projects and raise the level across the UK.

UK100 Director Polly Billington says: The NIB can do exactly that by mobilizing private investment to rebuild our economy, while meeting climate goals and building resilience in our communities.

She welcomed the UK government’s commitment and investigation into the importance of meeting climate targets and intended the NIB to have a net-zero obligation.

However, Billington warns: To be successful, you need a place-based approach based on a strong development focus, regional structure, and local government expertise.

Offers a mixed financing model

Currently, some believe the NIB should define a new model for green investment by being a positive disruptor, seeing the UK as an opportunity to become a global leader in infrastructure development.

One of them is Jason Longhurst, chairman of the British Business Council for Sustainable Development. However, he said that through the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, clear outcomes-based metrics measured against the new environmental contribution criteria will be needed.

He explains: At the national scale, banks have the potential to unlock and define a clean growth economy. To be successful, we need to make sustainability mainstream, shift the agenda from emergency to transition through UK response channels to climate change, and demonstrate tangible and viable economic benefits at all levels.

However, Longhurst warned that the mistakes of green investment banks are irreversible and that they offer only one way to raise funds through loans.

It should reward those who switch to net zero, strengthen opportunities to go beyond tax incentives, and provide corporate tax reduction and innovator benefits, he says. The UK needs a blended investment approach of subsidies to bridge market viability and funding gaps, investment loans to promote high growth and significantly lower green investment rates.

It must also address social work, health improvement, youth employment, and social mobility. If you successfully solve all these problems, your income will increase and, if provided, your dependence on the state will decrease.

EIB fund replacement after Brexit

Matthew Jellicoe, co-founder of OnePlanetCapital, an investment firm that focuses on companies that fight climate change, is another welcoming NIB that believes private finance can undertake large-scale long-term projects that are often reluctant.

Jellicoe says the carbon capture doctoral scientist has been lagging behind due to a lack of investment in infrastructure to prove that the technology is viable.

The shift to net zero requires a paradigm shift in most aspects of society, from energy production to transportation and the way we live in general. Large-scale upgrade of railway infrastructure, reintroduction of trams in the city center, tidal power plants; All of these types of long-term projects will benefit, he says.

I don’t think the government has the option of establishing the NIS in an urgent situation such as climate change. EU banking facilities need to be replaced quickly and governments will have to walk to drive the green industrial revolution.

Making the NIB workable in the long run

One of the biggest risks of long-term projects is government change. Because of this, interparty support and non-political focus can also be an important part of the challenge.

Adam Savitz, Managing Director of Xynteo, who presents a way for CEOs to work together between government and the private sector to tackle the carbon issue through the Choose Growth report, thinks so. He says: Maintaining this partnership through this agenda requires extending the election cycle and service life. Only then will the UK be ahead of the competition for new growth.

There have never been times when more capital could be used to develop a net zero infrastructure. However, before designing a monitoring framework to capture the return on investment essential for decarburization, the biggest challenge is to systematically look at all investment strategies.

The success of the NIB depends on deeply and quickly resetting the interface between government and business, which combines each strength. They need to take democratic legitimacy, public policy expertise, and the government’s early-stage investment muscle and combine it with the corporate technical capabilities, business modeling know-how, and expansion expertise.

Follow the German model

According to the British Green Party, the NIB can draw inspiration from abroad. Finance spokesman Molly Scott Cato pointed out that Germany’s state-owned public development bank KfW is a useful model to follow while funding a successful transition to a low-carbon future.

Scott Cato, former Green MEP, believes that publicly funded national renovation plans should be a top priority for the NIB, adding: As Greens, we clearly understand that COVID recovery investments should prioritize the need for climate emergency response.

Building a truly better building means there are clear standards, so funding is only available to companies that will be part of our net zero carbon future, and is beneficial for companies demonstrating that they are making rapid progress in reducing their CO2 emissions. .

All investments in banks must pass rigorous carbon stress tests and provide mandatory disclosure of environmental, social and governance risks.

