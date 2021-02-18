Dollar stabilizes on US recovery hopes, Bitcoin near record $ 52,640





A set of US dollar banknotes is deployed for a photo.

Igor Golovniov | SOPA Pictures | LightRocket via Getty Images

The dollar traded against recent highs on Thursday after its first consecutive gains in two weeks, with optimistic data bolstering expectations that the U.S. economy would recover from the coronavirus pandemic faster than most of its peers.

Bitcoin traded near the all-time high of $ 52,640 hit overnight, rising around 58% this month, prompting some analysts to warn that the rally could be unsustainable.

Government stimulus helped U.S. retail sales rebound in January, while industrial production data and producer prices also provided upside surprises.

Investors expect new momentum from President Joe Biden’s proposed $ 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, with the president meeting with key labor leaders on Wednesday to garner support for the plan.

Meanwhile, the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting last month reinforced the central bank’s willingness to let the economy warm up while maintaining ultra-accommodative monetary parameters.

“As we have seen over the past few weeks, the dollar has become more and more cyclical as there is now a link with Fed prices and the expected decline and probably also, with volatility indices. Generally low, we also have more leeway to focus on smaller relative differences, and the correlations between assets have declined, ”said Mikael Milhj, senior analyst at Danske Bank.

“Either way, retail sales have been a good event study to support our view that the US outperformance in H2 may support the dollar. This was not the case last year, where positive surprises would always be negative for the dollar, whatever the origin, because it removed the risks of deflation. “

The dollar index was down 0.2% to 90.675 on Thursday in London morning trade after strengthening 0.2% overnight and 0.4% on Tuesday.

The gauge has gained around 1% this year, rebounding from a nearly 7% drop in 2020 that extended to a two-and-a-half-year low of 89.206 in early January.

“Market conviction in the dollar’s weakness has weakened as US yields have risen, with net short positions retreating in recent weeks. But we don’t think rising yields will prevent a long-term decline in the US currency, ”the strategists said. at UBS Global Wealth Management in a note to clients.

“The dollar remains the most expensive currency we track in the G10, and rising twin deficits against a backdrop of generous budget spending will reduce its appeal. We believe that reflation is likely to cause commodity-linked currencies to rise, thanks to both increased demand and risk. sentiment, with our favorite currencies forecasting mid to mid-digit appreciation by the end of the year. “

The euro gained 0.2% to $ 1.2065 after slipping 0.5% overnight, the most in two weeks.

The dollar was almost flat at 105.735 yen, following a pullback on Wednesday after hitting a five-month high at 106.225.

The British pound traded above $ 1.39 against the dollar and hit a high against the euro of 86.70 pence. The pound is the best performing currency in the G10 against the dollar this year.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos