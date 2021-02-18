John Merrill flirts with the US Senate





Montgomery, Ala. (WTVY) – Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill promises he will decide soon whether he will run for the United States Senate.

What we have done is set a schedule for the first – no later than the second – week of April to make a public announcement, Merrill told WTVY this week.

US Senator Richard Shelby, one of Capitol Hills’ most influential lawmakers, announced on February 8 that he would retire at the end of 2022, after six terms.

Merrills’ second term ends around the same time and, unable to get re-elected, he’s weighing options.

If his travel schedule is a reliable indicator, he is serious about a Senate campaign.

In the first six months of this year, he visited 22 counties boasting record registration and attendance rates during his six years as Alabama Secretary of State. He also uses these visits to gauge support for a possible senatorial campaign.

In 2019, Merrill dropped out of the race for the other seat in the Alabamas Senate. An already crowded field became crowded when Jeff Sessions jumped a few hours before the qualifying deadline.

He had indicated to me twice that he had no intention of seeking the nomination, Merrill said.

Sessions occupied the seat for years before becoming United States Attorney General. His popularity and eventual winner Tommy Tubervilles convinced Merrill to quit the race.

Other possible Republican candidates for Shelby’s seat include Business Council of Alabama President and CEO Katie Boyd Britt and Congressman Mo Brooks.

The candidate would be a big favorite against any Democratic rival.

