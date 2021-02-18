Britain sanctions Myanmar military generals for serious human rights violations





Three Foreign Ministers Sanctioned For Serious Human Rights Violations Announce New Measures To Prevent British Businesses From Cooperating With Myanmar New Measures To Prevent UK Assistance From Diverting From The Most Vulnerable To Military Government

Britain will implement an immediate asset freeze and travel ban on three of the Myanmar’s military regimes for serious human rights violations during the coup, the foreign minister announced. This action is being taken in conjunction with Canada, which is still announcing action against the regime today.

These sanctions add to the sanctions against 16 of the Myanmar army already registered in the UK.

Today’s sanctions, made under the British sanctions regime in relation to Myanmar, represent further action by the British, with the Allies, sending a message to the Myanmar army that there will be consequences for human rights violations. The sanctions take effect immediately.

Myanmar’s military and police have committed serious human rights violations, violating the right to life, freedom of assembly, the right not to be arbitrarily arrested or detained, and freedom of expression.

The UK will impose sanctions on:

Defense Minister General Mya Tun Oo is responsible for serious human rights violations by the Minister of Interior, and General Soe Htut is responsible for serious human rights violations by Myanmar Police Deputy Minister of Interior, Than General Than. Hlaing on Myanmar Police Liability for Serious Human Rights Violations

In response to the coup and subsequent human rights violations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade has launched an enhanced due diligence process to mitigate the risks of military operations operating in the UK and the associated illicit money flow.

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said:

Britain condemns military coups and arbitrary detention by Aung San Suu Kyi and other politicians.

We will work with our international allies to explain the violation of human rights by the Myanmar military and seek justice for the people of Myanmar.

Along with today’s announcement, further safeguards are being put in place to prevent UK aid from indirectly supporting military-led governments, following the results of an aid review released shortly after the coup. Support for government-led reform has been reduced and planned programs are ended. Instead, the government will take steps to ensure that aid is delivered only to the poorest and most vulnerable in Myanmar.

Britain has led a strong and coordinated international response to support the people of Myanmar and put pressure on the military. These include: Leading the statement of the G7 Foreign Minister on February 3. Convenes an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council and coordinates statements from all member states condemning the February 4 coup. On 12 February, he co-led the special meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC).

The UN HRC Conference has secured a resolution agreed upon by an agreement calling for the immediate and unconditional release of all arbitrarily detained in Myanmar and the lifting of an emergency imposed by the military.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos