COVID-19: An additional 454 deaths and 12,057 cases in the UK-more than 16.4 million people received the first vaccination | UK news





The UK has reported another 454 coronavirus deaths and 12,057 additional cases, with more than 16.4 million people currently receiving their first vaccinations.

Today’s figures fell on Wednesday with an additional 738 deaths and 12,718 new cases recorded.

It also had 678 COVID-related deaths reported last Thursday and 13,494 new infections, lower than a week ago.

The exact number of people who received the first jab is now 16,423,082, and 573,724 have received the second dose.

Since the pandemic began last year, 119,387 people have died within 28 days of being tested for coronavirus in the UK. And the total number of infections confirmed in the lab is 4,083,242.

A study from Imperial College London shows that infection rates are falling sharply in the UK, indicating a decline in daily numbers today.

Real-time coronavirus updates in the UK and around the world

A REACT study from Imperial College London found that infections have declined by more than two-thirds since it was reported in mid-January.

Last time, REACT found that 1 in 63 people are currently infected with the virus. This time, 1 in 196 people were infected, and it is estimated that they were infected at the same level as last September.

Researchers estimate that the UK’s national R number is between 0.69 and 0.76, meaning that the outbreak is declining nationwide.

Meanwhile, a separate survey, Public Health England’s weekly surveillance report, shows that infections and hospitalizations continue to decline.

The incidence rate decreased in all age groups and in all regions between February 8 and 14, with the highest infection rate between the ages of 30-39 being 192.5 per 100,000.

The case rate is currently the lowest in the southwest at 87.4 per 100,000 people and the highest in the East Midlands at 176.7 per 100,000.

Hospital admissions were the highest in the West Midlands at 20.58.

Elsewhere, Sky News understands that there are plans to quickly resume the economy in the weeks after students return to their classrooms on March 8.

According to the Whitehall Blueprint, most higher-educated students will have face-to-face education with non-essential stores by mid-April. Hospitality venues may be open at the end of the month.

