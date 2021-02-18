Britain renews commitment to NATO mission





Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has confirmed to fellow defense ministers representing NATO’s 30 member states that Britain will expand its own commitments in line with the expansion of the alliance in Iraq for NATO missions.

The Virtual Defense Secretary also gave the Defense Secretary an opportunity to elaborate on how the British Aircraft Carrier Strike Group 21, which is launching its first operational deployment this year, will improve NATO’s ability to counter the complex threats we face as allies. Provided. An unstable world.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said:

Britain is paving the way for NATO’s future by modernizing our own troops to keep our nations and allies safe in a more threatening world following record settlements of over 24 billion.

Our commitment to NATO is at the heart of this approach, and I was excited to discuss with our allies our shared vision of strengthening cooperation, new operational concepts, and the use of state-of-the-art technologies to counter current and future threats.

Above all, we are committed to providing NATO operations. The British government remains firm in our support of the Afghan government despite the unacceptable Taliban violence. We are determined to meet the conditions for achieving lasting political settlement, the only means of ensuring safety from terror for the people of Afghanistan, Britain and our allies.

Wallace highlighted an integrated review that will set the course for a modernized, threat-focused, sustainable defense with NATO taking a central position. The Secretary of Defense explained to the Allies how Britain’s commitment to NATO remains unchanged and how the integrated review fits the goals of the alliance by increasing spending, embracing innovation, and providing an all-encompassing military structure.

Allies working together to counter common threats

NATO’s defense secretary provided the opportunity for ministers to discuss the complex issues facing the ROK-US alliance, including current operations, responses to hostile state activities, and the emergence of disruptive technologies.

Ministers agreed on an implementation strategy to bring the new technology to research, investment and alliance. This allows NATO to stay ahead and maintain its technological edge ahead of the enemy.

Defense ministers also discussed the future of NATO’s resolute support mission in Afghanistan. The Secretary of Defense has confirmed to the Allies that Britain is committed to the operations and support of the Afghan peace process.

Wallace also welcomed allies’ progress toward a fairer share of the burden. 2021 will increase defense spending by European allies and Canada for the seventh consecutive year.

NATO Mission Iraq Expansion

For two days, the NATO Alliance’s virtual meeting defense ministers have agreed to gradually expand their mission to Iraq to help them fight Daesh’s terrorist threat.

This will continue to support the NATO mission, which Britain is expanding to include more Iraqi government agencies and provide specialized military training to Iraqi security forces. The UK will work with NATO over the coming weeks and months to determine the size and nature of its contributions. Working with our international partners, British staff have trained more than 120,000 Iraqi and Kurdish security forces as part of the Dash response effort.

Britain is committed to further developing the Iraqi government’s counterterrorism capabilities as the Daesh threat continues to evolve.

British Carrier Strike Group sails with the Allies

The UK Carrier Strike Group will also expand NATO’s influence during the initial deployment of the year-end. NATO allies will contribute to the deployment of CSG 21, including US and US Navy destroyers that will contribute to the US Marine Corps’ fifth-generation aircraft.

Carrier Strike Group features will be showcased during Exercise Strike Warrior on the Scottish coast in May. British-led war combat training, including several other NATO navies, will be the final test of the Carrier Strike Group prior to its air and maritime missions in the Atlantic, Mediterranean and Black Seas.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos