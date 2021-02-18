City authorities caught fire in British parliament surrounding Woodford probe





Britain’s financial watchdog is facing an urgent call from senior parliament as to when to end a long-term investigation into the bankruptcy of Neil Woodford’s investment firm as rage over the disgraced stock company’s plan to launch a new wealth management business .

Mel Stride, chairman of the influential Treasury selection committee, said Woodford “plans to launch a new fund that could be of concern to previously defeated investors” after Woodford investment management collapsed.

The asset manager went bankrupt in 2019 with an asset of £3.7 billion on behalf of more than 300,000 investors.

Stride urged the Financial Conduct Authority to set a clear schedule for the collapse investigation, pointing out that investigations are still ongoing for more than 18 months after the stock picker’s flagship fund ceased.

“The FCA needs to let us know when it can expect the investigation to end,” Stride said.

Woodford, once the UK’s most famous investment manager, announced this month that it would return to stock selection with the launch of a Jersey-based fund management firm. However, his plans provoked a fierce backlash from politicians, activists and savers trapped in suspended funds, raising questions about why the FCA’s investigation took so long.

Earlier this week, Gina and Alan Miller, co-founders of the True and Fair Campaign seeking to improve consumer protection standards, made the following conclusions to the Treasury Selection Committee: [the FCA’s] I can’t seem to see the deliberation.”

“This is nothing more than an insult to the hundreds of thousands of small investors whose lives have turned upside down and many have lost their savings,” the letter said. “Because of the narrow and late investigations, the FCA is now terribly late and with completely meaningless results.”

In a statement, the FCA said, “We appreciate the TSC’s interest in this matter. We pledged to provide additional updates to the committee on Tuesday until May 31st.”

Regulators said earlier this week that they recognized that the time it took to investigate the ramifications of Woodford Investment Management caused “anxiety” for those affected.

Mark Steward, head of FCA’s executive and market oversight, said, “During the pandemic, there has been some impact on access to certain documents and witnesses, but the investigation is adequately resourced and ongoing.

The FCA also said Woodford must apply for a permit before conducting regulated activities in the UK. The regulatory body added that “management suitability” and “the sustainability of the corporate business model” are considerations included in all assessments.

Steward also noted that the FCA is in contact with Jersey’s financial regulator, which Woodford plans to set up a new investment management company.

The Jersey Financial Services Commission said Wednesday that it has not yet received an application for approval from Woodford for a new investment management firm based in Jersey. These plans were published in the Sunday Telegraph newspaper on February 14th, despite being “publicly announced in a press release” and revealed in lengthy interviews.

JFSC said it was “disappointed” to see Woodford’s plan announcement before it was applied for approval as an investment management company in Jersey.

“It is normal practice to make it clear that you are’subject to regulatory approval’ when making such an announcement,” he added.

