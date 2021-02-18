Statements from the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of France, Germany, Britain and the USA





The Secretary of State for France, Germany, Great Britain and the United States has held virtual meetings to discuss Iran and other urgent issues for the second time since Blinken took office. They reaffirmed the centrality of the transatlantic partnership in addressing the security, climate, economy, health and other issues facing the world.

Regarding Iran, the E3 and the United States have shared basic security concerns in maintaining a nuclear nonproliferation regime and ensuring Iran cannot develop nuclear weapons. In this context, the conclusion of the JCPOA was a key achievement of multilateral diplomacy. E3 welcomed the United States to express its intention to return to diplomacy with Iran and welcomed the resumption of confident and in-depth dialogue between E3 and the United States. The Ministers expressed a strong interest in continuing their consultations and coordination, including China and Russia, on this major security issue, acknowledging the role of the European Union’s chief representative as the coordinator of the Joint Committee.

E3 and the United States have affirmed the joint goal of Iran fully complying with its promises under the JCPOA. Secretary Blinken repeated that, as President Biden said, if Iran comes to strict adherence to its commitments under the JCPOA, the United States will do the same and is ready to discuss with Iran for this.

In this context, E3 and the United States have urged Iran not to take further action, particularly with regard to the suspension of additional protocols and restrictions on Iran’s IAEA verification activities. E3 and the United States emphasize the risky nature of the decision to limit access to the IAEA and urge Iran to consider the consequences of such critical measures, especially at the time of the current new diplomatic opportunities. They reiterated their full support for the professional and impartial role of the IAEA and the Secretary-General and their efforts to implement the necessary verification and monitoring of Iran’s nuclear commitments under the JCPOA.

E3 and the United States have also expressed common concerns about Iran’s recent move to produce up to 20% enriched uranium and uranium metal. There is no reliable civil justification for these activities. The production of uranium metal is a key step in the development of nuclear weapons.

E3 welcomed the prospect that the US and Iran will comply with the JCPOA. E3 and the United States have affirmed their commitment to strengthen the JCPOA and, with local parties and the wider international community, address a wide range of security issues related to Iran’s missile programs and local activities. E3 and the United States are working together to achieve this goal.

Ministers also urged Iran to free all citizens who were arbitrarily detained and to reunite with their families. They also expressed deep concern over the ongoing serious human rights violations in Iran.

E3 and the United States look forward to working with partners to work together on these core goals.

They have expressed a joint resolution to ease tensions in the Gulf region. They reaffirmed the local partners’ strong commitment to security, especially highlighting the urgency of the end of the war in Yemen. In Yemen, ministers have agreed to work closely to end the war and support the UN envoy’s efforts to resolve the humanitarian crisis. They recently expressed concern over Houthi’s offensive against Marib and attacks on Saudi Arabia’s private infrastructure, urging Houthis and all Yemeni parties to participate constructively in the political process.

In Iraq, ministers repeated the accusations of the February 15 rocket attack on Erbil. They expressed their condolences to the victims, their families and the Iraqi people and stressed that attacks on the United States, coalition and NATO agents and facilities will not be tolerated. Ministers have repeated their support for the Iraqi government.

As ministers discuss the challenges Daesh has posed, they again pledge to continue their critical efforts to target and eliminate Daesh threats in Iraq and Syria, including an effort through the Global Coalition to defeat the 83-member Daesh. I did. They also highlighted the growing importance of coordinating efforts to target the threats posed by Daesh branches and networks around the world.

The ministers have agreed to work closely to address the global challenges posed by China and the need for cooperation on a variety of issues, including climate change.

In Myanmar, the military coup was condemned. They urged military leaders to end the emergency immediately, to restore power to a democratically elected government, to refrain from violence, to release all unjustly detained people and to respect human rights and the rule of law.

Ministers agreed on the importance of further strengthening NATO and securing a position to address today’s strategic realities based on the recommendations of the NATO reflection group.

Ministers agreed that strong international and multilateral cooperation is essential to end the COVID 19 epidemic and recover better collectively. They reviewed efforts on a global response, including support for rapid distribution of vaccines worldwide, primarily through the ACT-A/COVAX facility.

They agreed to urgently work together to address the climate crisis ahead of the 26th UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference of the Parties in Glasgow in November. They agreed that significant collective action, including maintaining a temperature rise of 1.5 degrees Celsius, was needed to implement the Paris Agreement. They looked forward to the upcoming Leaders Climate Summit hosted by the United States as an important forum to strengthen climate ambitions.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos