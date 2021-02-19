Has Britain finally figured out what Minister Brexit is doing? – POLITICO





Hit play to hear this article.

The appointment of Brexit chief negotiator David Frost as minister of Brexit Britain as some officials informally calling him is a recent attempt to align multifaceted policies such as Brexit with the hierarchical and tribal structure of the Whitehall government.

It is an effort with a long and always glorious history. The first attempts, dating back to the summer of 2016, involved an obvious (but flawed) approach to creating a new government department called the European Union Withdrawal Department (DExEU) with his secretary of state.

The problem is that Brexit is so important to the Theresa Mays management agenda that No. It turns out quickly that the 10 itself should remain in control. So even though David Davies (secretary for Brexit from 2016 to 2018) was a real power holder, Brexit, official Oly Robbins was the chief official of the Brexit division and chief advisor Mace of Brexit. That’s why.

Creating a department for Brexit also created tensions with other parts of Whitehall, especially the Foreign Ministry, who wanted more power over relations with the EU.

The major change for Boris Johnson in 2019 would have been the wise perception that Brexit was so inclusive that it could not be dispatched to a separate ministry. DExEU still existed until the UK’s departure in January 2020, but mostly became a shipping organization. The strategic direction has now come clearly from the two at the top. Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove, Brexit’s domestic delivery; David Frost on negotiating withdrawal agreements and future relations.

Since Britain left the EU, the clear distinction between Gove and Frost has been a bit confused by the fact that while Frost was in charge of trade negotiations, Gove negotiated directly with Brussels as chairman of the joint committee. Exit deal.

Meanwhile, the various ways Brexit’s influence on the UK government has been left to the relevant government departments without explicit guidance in terms of new domestic regulations or foreign trade transactions.

Frosts changes a new role.

He has a comprehensive responsibility. He is the key person in charge of relations with the EU (the Partnership Committee established by the Trade and Cooperation Agreement and the Joint Committee established by the Withdrawal Agreement). He will work on domestic reforms to maximize Brexit’s opportunities. He will lead the coordination of international trade policy.

He basically put David Davis, Olly Robbins and Michael Gove all in one. And he is in the cabinet. Secretary of Super Brexit.

This makes sense when evaluating the defects of the previous structure, but it poses another risk. His responsibilities are so broad that the departments he works with, especially the foreign and international trade departments, may feel like a side job.

One thing we can guarantee about Whitehall is that the turf war is never far away. This new type of Brexit minister is about to begin.

This insight is taken from POLITICO’s Brexit Files newsletter, summarizing the best coverage and analysis every afternoon of the UK’s decision to leave the EU by Brexit Transition Pro subscribers. Email to request a trial [email protected].

