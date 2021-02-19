US, Europeans urge Iran to continue allowing nuclear inspections





Posted: February 18, 2021 / 2:00 p.m. EST / Updated: February 18, 2021 / 2:00 p.m. EST

PARIS (AP) Senior European and American officials urge Iran to continue allowing United Nations nuclear inspections to salvage a 2015 agreement between Tehran and world powers and to ease global tensions over the atomic ambitions of the Iran.

Foreign ministers of France, Germany and Britain met in Paris on Thursday to discuss security in Iran and the region, and US Secretary of State Tony Blinken joined them by video conference.

Iran has said it will halt part of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s inspections of its nuclear facilities next week if the West does not implement its own commitments under the accord. 2015. The deal has collapsed since Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the deal in 2018.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has warned Iran is playing with fire and could undermine efforts to bring the United States back as a signatory now that Trump is no longer in power.

We are the ones who have kept this deal alive for the past few years, and now it’s about supporting the United States in resuming the deal, Maas told reporters in Paris.

The measures which have been taken in Tehran and which could be taken in the days to come are anything but useful. They are endangering the Americans’ path to this agreement. The more pressure there is, the more politically difficult it will be to find a solution, he said.

The deal is aimed at preventing Iran from developing a nuclear bomb, which it says it does not want to do. Tehran has used its breaches of the agreement to pressure the remaining signatories, France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China, to push Iran more to compensate the cripples. sanctions the reimposition of the Trump administration after the withdrawal of the 2015 agreement.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the President of the European Council met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani this week to try to end the diplomatic impasse. The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN nuclear watchdog, is due to visit Iran this weekend to find a solution allowing the agency to continue inspections.

In Iran, Rouhani expressed hope on Thursday that the Biden administration will join the deal and lift the US sanctions that the US has reimposed under Trump, according to state television.

Ahead of Thursday’s talks in Paris, US State Department spokesman Ned Price urged Iran to cooperate fully and in a timely manner with the IAEA.

He insisted on the fact that the path of diplomacy remains open … We hope to be able to pursue it with our allies and partners.

