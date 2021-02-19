Oil exceeds $ 65 in U.S. freeze





Brent crude briefly exceeded $ 65 a barrel for the first time in a year as a cold explosion that hit U.S. oil production turned into a global supply shock.

More than 4 million barrels a day of U.S. production – about 40% of crude production – is now offline, traders and executives say, amid an unprecedented cold snap that has frozen well operations and leads to widespread power cuts. A wave of outages at refineries, however, has dampened demand for crude in the country, while gasoline consumption is also declining as freezing conditions prevent many Americans from driving.

The supply shock is helping an already foamy global oil market and starting to alter energy flows, with traders taking over ocean-going tankers to transport millions of barrels of European diesel to the United States. nearly 6 million barrels drop in US crude inventories. Government data is expected later Thursday. Brent’s rapid time gap has shifted into a bullish retrograde pattern, reflecting tighter global supply.

Estimates of the duration of outages in the United States have risen in recent days as analysts try to determine how long the infrastructure thaws. Crude is up 25% this year, as Saudi Arabia’s sharp production cuts and improving demand prospects encourage investors.

“The outage will be temporary, but it will still help accelerate US oil inventories towards the five-year average faster than expected,” said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB AB.

As US barrels are withdrawn from the market, North Sea traders have launched a frantic bid for the region’s cargoes. Buyers in Asia, on the other hand, bought Middle Eastern crude at higher premiums.

Translator

To read this article in one of Houston’s most spoken languages, click the button below.

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, meanwhile, urged other members of the OPEC + alliance to remain cautious as they prepare to consider further increases in production. The group will meet in early March to decide whether it can restart some of the production stopped during the coronavirus pandemic.

The cold burst pushed the rapid spread of WTI into a bearish contango structure, given the lack of demand from the disrupted refineries. However, the similar spread for Brent is now 73 cents a barrel, down from 29 cents at the start of last week.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos