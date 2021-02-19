Biden administrator allows migrants in extreme circumstances to enter US while awaiting asylum





WASHINGTON Nicaraguan woman with stage 3 breast cancer; a deaf man from Central America who couldn’t figure out how to navigate the immigration system; a Cuban man who had not seen his newborn son. All have been refused entry to the United States due to the Trump administration’s “Stay in Mexico” policy.

Now, under the Biden administration, Customs and Border Protection have granted parole, allowing entry into the United States for these immigrants and others in extreme circumstances while awaiting their asylum hearings.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed to NBC News that it began the parole process on a case-by-case basis even before the Biden administration officially began processing the tens of thousands of asylum seekers. awaiting entry into the United States in cities such as Matamoros, Mexico.

After more than two years of developing survey-based recommendations and policy guidance on the civil rights implications of keeping asylum seekers waiting in Mexico, a DHS spokesperson said: [The] The Office of Civil Rights and Civil Liberties works with other components of DHS to implement executive decrees related to DHS asylum and border policies to ensure respect for civil rights protections and considerations and humans,

Speeches in the United States carried out by US Customs and Border Protection continue to be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.

An official, who could not give exact figures, said a “constant flow” of parole applicants had recently been allowed to enter the United States.

The Nicaraguan woman spoke to NBC News on condition of anonymity, fearing that disclosure of her identity would cause harm if she is ultimately deported. She fled political violence in Nicaragua and traveled to the US-Mexico border with her then 4-year-old daughter and waited for her entry from October 2019 to February 2021.

“When I got there, I cried too much. Because, first of all, it was so dangerous,” she said. She said she heard gunshots at night as she snuggled up with her daughter in the house of a woman who greeted them. “We didn’t know what was going to happen next.”

One morning shortly after arriving, she and her daughter waited over four hours on a bridge between Matamoros and Brownsville, Texas, hoping to be able to enter the United States and make their asylum claim. They were turned away.

“I remember when we came back to the bridge, [my daughter] started to cry, “she said.” She didn’t understand. ‘I thought today was going to be the day I saw my grandmother.’ “

Then she started to have pain in her breast and was diagnosed with stage three cancer.

“(The doctor) said to me,” Your breast cancer is stage 3. You can’t play with that. You have to get help now, “she said,” or you will number the days of your life. “”

The diagnosis did not help her gain access or special protection under the Trump administration, although U.S. immigration lawyers from advocacy group Project Corazon were arguing on her behalf.

Then, earlier this month, his lawyers brought him some good news. Due to her state of health, she would be allowed to live with her mother in the United States while she waited for her day in court to make her refugee claim.

A woman and her 4-year-old daughter arrive in the United States from Nicaragua after waiting for entry for more than a year.

Now she is living with her mother in Miami, a reunion that brought tears of joy for both of them.

“It was the happiest day of my life when I saw my mom and could hold her in her arms,” she said. “And I don’t have to insist that something is going to happen to me, girl.”

She said her daughter, who is with her in Miami, is very excited to start school.

But finding medical help without legal status in the United States or without health insurance turned out to be another challenge. She still has not seen a doctor based in the United States.

“I called an organization. They told me they would work to send me a letter for a date. Because I’m an immigrant, it’s hard for me. Very hard.”

The Biden administration said it would begin treating people who waited under “Stay in Mexico” on Friday, starting with those who waited the longest and those deemed most vulnerable. But so far, it’s unclear how people who need medical attention for chronic illnesses will be treated once they’re admitted.

Julia ainsley

Merritt Enright

