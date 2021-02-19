COVID-19: PM Commits UK Surplus Vaccine To Poor Countries, Urging G7 To Set 100-Day Target For New Jap | Political news





The UK will share most of the surplus COVID vaccine in the future to help developing countries, and Boris Johnson will confirm as world leaders urge world leaders to cut the time it takes to create a new jab to 100 days.

The Prime Minister will chair the G7 Leaders’ Meeting on Friday via videolink and urge not to “again” in other crises such as COVID-19.

It has been over 300 days from the first reported COVID case in China at the end of 2019 to Pfizer/Bioentec’s first successful vaccine trial in November last year.

And Mr. Johnson will achieve the goal of reducing the time to develop new vaccines by two-thirds to 100 days with the British President’s first G7 meeting this year.

The 100-day ambition was previously proposed by the Infectious Disease Preparation and Innovation Alliance (CEPI), an international organization that fund research projects to develop vaccines against new infectious diseases.

Johnson also confirms on Friday that the UK will share the majority of future surplus coronavirus vaccines supplied with the COVAX vaccine sharing program to support developing countries.

In an interview with the Financial Times on the eve of the G7 meeting, French President Emmanuel Macron urged Europe and the UK to allocate up to 5% of the current vaccine supply to developing countries where vaccine programs have rarely started.

“We have hundreds of millions of vaccines available in developed countries and it allows us to accept the idea that we don’t start in poor countries.”

Macron suggested that countries such as China and Russia would enter the void as part of a “war of influence”, thereby exploiting the lack of Western measures to supply vaccines to poor countries.

The French president told the newspaper that it was supported by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The Prime Minister asked Sir Patrick Vallance, the government’s chief scientific advisor, to work with CEPI, the World Health Organization (WHO), and industry and scientific experts to advise the G7 to accelerate the vaccine and therapy development process. And tests for common pathogens.

COVAX, securing a vaccine for poor countries, is jointly led by the GAVI Alliance, WHO and CEPI.

The UK has already pledged £554 million in funding for this plan.

The government expects to see a surplus in the UK’s vaccine supply later this year, which also depends on whether a new vaccine is needed for the new COVID strain or as a booster in the fall.

To date, nearly 17 million vaccines have been vaccinated in the UK, and the government is aiming to give the first dose to the nine most vulnerable groups, including those in their 50s and above, by May.

Image: French President Emmanuel Macron urges Europe and the UK to allocate up to 5% of their current vaccine supply to developing countries.

After creating a total of seven different vaccine portfolios, the government has gained access to a total of more than 400 million COVID vaccines over the next two years.

Downing Street previously said it was too early to tell when surplus vaccine doses could be donated to other counties.

Ahead of Friday’s G7 meeting, Johnson said, “Probably more than ever, the hope of the world rests on the shoulders of scientists and, as countless times over the past year, have faced challenges.

“The development of a viable coronavirus vaccine offers a sweet outlook to return to normal, but we shouldn’t settle for our honor.

“As G7 leaders, we have to say today, never again.

“By leveraging our collective ingenuity, we can have the vaccines, treatments, and tests to prepare for future health threats as we beat COVID-19 and build a better place together.”

The Friday G7 meeting, which will be attended by Mrs. Johnson, Macron, and Merkel, leaders from Canada, Italy, Japan and the United States, as well as the European Council and European Commission Chairpersons, is a precursor to the June summit. Cornwall.

The first G7 summit to be held in almost two years, the summit is expected to be the first meeting of the new US President Joe Biden and many world leaders since he was elected last year.

Max Lawson, Head of Inequality Policy at Oxfam said: this year.

“Developing a new vaccine in 100 days is a commendable goal, but if these vaccines are not priced in most countries, we have to wait years before vaccinating citizens.

“If the UK and other G7 countries want to avoid allegations of vaccine hypocrisy, they need to take action sooner so that poor countries do not get the vaccine and defend the interests of pharmaceutical companies.”

He also urged the UK government to support a move to temporarily suspend intellectual property rights for all COVID vaccines.

