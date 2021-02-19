Britain and Canada sanction Myanmar generals after coup | Aung San Suu Kyi News





Britain and Canada have imposed sanctions on the ruling generals in Myanmar who overthrew the civilian-led government, while Japan said they agreed with the United States, India and Australia that democracy should recover quickly.

Western nations condemned the overthrow and detention of the elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, and held daily public protests on the streets of Southeast Asian countries.

Following US sanctions announced last week, Britain and Canada announced actions on Thursday.

Britain said it would impose asset freezes and travel bans on three generals, while Canada said it would take action against nine military officials.

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said we, along with our international allies, will explain the Myanmar military’s human rights violations and seek justice for the people of Myanmar.

Britain has already sanctioned military leader Min Aung Hling on charges of violating human rights against Rohingya Muslims and other ethnic groups.

The Myanmar government did not immediately respond to the new sanctions. On Tuesday, an Army spokesman told a news conference that sanctions were expected.

The coup stopped the tentative transition to democracy, which began in 2011 after nearly half a century of military rule, and aroused fears of returning to the old days of isolation, despite the generals promised to hold fair elections.

Also on Thursday, Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu said it had agreed with the United States, India and Australia in a so-called quad group that democracy should be quickly restored in Myanmar.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said Thursday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken had discussed the urgent need to restore a democratically elected government with three foreign ministers. [Myanmar], And the priority of strengthening democratic resilience in the wider area.

However, Myanmar’s military has closer ties with its neighbors China and Russia, taking a more gentle approach.

There is little history of Myanmar generals succumbing to foreign pressure.

Protests and strikes

However, they are also facing challenges in 54 million countries due to protests and strikes that have attracted hundreds of thousands of people who have paralyzed many government projects.

I do not want to wake up from the dictatorship. Sue Min, who was in a major city in Yangon, where the biggest protests so far and tens of thousands of people went to the streets a day said we were afraid of the rest of our lives and did not want to live.

The march was more peaceful than the bloody protests seen during military rule in the early half of a century, but police fired rubber bullets several times to disperse the protesters.

One protester is expected to die after being shot in the head in the capital Naepido last week. The military said a policeman died from an injury sustained in a protest.

In Mandalay, the second largest city, protesters rally on Thursday to demand the release of two officials arrested in a coup. Police fired water cannons from Naepido, scattering crowds approaching the police line.

Police and soldiers used catapults to protest in the northern village of Myitkyina, residents said.

In the old capital of Bagan, people holding flags and flags marched in colorful processions against the backdrop of ancient temples. Some protesters have stopped by the mosque to curse the dictators, the witness said.

Protesters march to protest military coup near Bagan temple in Myanmar [Stringer/Reuters]The military came to power after the elections commission rejected the charges of fraud in the November 8th elections won by Aung San Suu Kyis National League for Democracy.

Aung San Suu Kyi is charged with violating the Natural Disaster Management Act and illegally importing six radios. Her next court appearance was set for March 1.

75-year-old Suu Kyi received house arrest for nearly 15 years in an effort to realize democracy and won the Nobel Peace Prize for his struggle in 1991.

The number of people known to have been arrested after the coup reached 495 by Wednesday, of which 460 are still in custody, according to the Myanmar Political Prison Support Association.

