Will the UK waste a vaccine miracle?





It is strange to think that there is a prospect that this summer will be more restrictive than last summer. However, they all have lock mission creeps in mind. Last month, the plan was to resume school once the vaccine is available to people over 80 (i.e. by now). Then the closure was to hold until most of the 50s and above were covered. Next, a new concern: what if the vaccine does not interfere with the spread of the new strain? Turns out they do. Now talking about the transition to the Covid case. It will never be eliminated with a vaccine.

Not only is the goal post moving, but one of the people involved in the lockdown policy at first says. Scientists were constantly changing the game. There are even two scientific factions. Some are disappointed with the late deadline for unlocking and claim that science has succeeded in getting back to normal. However, instead of normality, there are plans for mass testing for school students. Or there are no vaccine passports, even jabs, job search policies that could potentially be used in offices, cinemas. For some advisors, this is unnecessary and unscientific.

They say it’s fair enough if the vaccine doesn’t work as advertised and the hospital is likely to overflow again. However, internal data so far support the optimistic assumptions of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) that are not too concerned about new strains that may escape the vaccine. It means that the demand for the intensive care unit has declined dramatically. Optimists are quiet. Advocating early unlocking is a dangerous position for politicians, not to mention scientific advisors.

Another group of torture, Sage, is more pessimistic and vocal. Its members are often found in radio lobbying for tighter restrictions. None of this should shake Boris Johnson, but he was shocked by the shell after the death of 120,000 Covid, wary of trusting in his free instincts. The prime minister began to blame himself for postponing the first blockade a week. It is a decision alleging that the London Imperial College killed 21,000 people. Its assumptions are questionable (to put it lightly), but the basic thrust is believed to be No10. Attention gets deeper.

